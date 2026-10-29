3 Of The Best New Fast Food Drinks In 2026 Are From McDonald's

I might be dating myself here, but I distinctly remember mixing up new-to-me soda combinations at the skating rink back in the day, and I considered myself a bit of a mixologist. Today, however, you don't have to take matters into your own hands to find new soda flavors. From popular dirty sodas (which have Mormon origins, by the way) to those designed to support gut health (Coca-Cola even has a prebiotic soda drink line now), fizzy, non-alcoholic beverages are certainly having a moment. McDonald's has emerged as a serious player in the fast food drink game, snagging three of the spots in our list of the best new fast food drinks released in 2026. The three McDonald's beverages that made our list are Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream, and the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer.

Sprite Berry Blast blends the crisp taste of Sprite with a hit of blue raspberry flavor. The caffeine-free drink is finished with a layer of cold foam. The Orange Dream with Hi-C combines Hi-C Orange Lavaburst with vanilla flavor and cold foam, offering another caffeine-free option that delivers a serious flavor punch (it's similar to a creamsicle). The final McDonald's pick on our list, the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer packs 80 milligrams of caffeine and offers a hit of blue raspberry flavor plus a freeze-dried dragon fruit topping. Let's take a look at what customers are saying about these new favorite drinks at McDonald's — and how to decide which one you're going to try first.