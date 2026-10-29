3 Of The Best New Fast Food Drinks In 2026 Are From McDonald's
I might be dating myself here, but I distinctly remember mixing up new-to-me soda combinations at the skating rink back in the day, and I considered myself a bit of a mixologist. Today, however, you don't have to take matters into your own hands to find new soda flavors. From popular dirty sodas (which have Mormon origins, by the way) to those designed to support gut health (Coca-Cola even has a prebiotic soda drink line now), fizzy, non-alcoholic beverages are certainly having a moment. McDonald's has emerged as a serious player in the fast food drink game, snagging three of the spots in our list of the best new fast food drinks released in 2026. The three McDonald's beverages that made our list are Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream, and the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer.
Sprite Berry Blast blends the crisp taste of Sprite with a hit of blue raspberry flavor. The caffeine-free drink is finished with a layer of cold foam. The Orange Dream with Hi-C combines Hi-C Orange Lavaburst with vanilla flavor and cold foam, offering another caffeine-free option that delivers a serious flavor punch (it's similar to a creamsicle). The final McDonald's pick on our list, the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer packs 80 milligrams of caffeine and offers a hit of blue raspberry flavor plus a freeze-dried dragon fruit topping. Let's take a look at what customers are saying about these new favorite drinks at McDonald's — and how to decide which one you're going to try first.
What customers think about these new McDonald's drinks
We dug into social media to see what people had to say about the new drinks at McDonald's. When it comes to Sprite Berry Blast, fans on Reddit say that the drink is super sweet — and one McDonald's employee said it's the most popular crafted soda at their store. If you're going to give this one a go but want a little less sweetness, some recommend skipping the cold foam. Forgoing the foamy topper can bring down the drink's sugar content a bit and prevent the unpleasant texture some reviewers say develops when it breaks down into the carbonated soda below.
Customers say the Orange Dream with Hi-C offers just as much sweetness as a Sprite Berry Blast, but without the carbonation. It's got all the taste of an orange creamsicle, making it a great fit for a hot day. Finally, the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer is totally Instagram-worthy. The drink features a teal-colored, blue raspberry-flavored base topped with a rich purple layer and freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces.
What to consider when you're choosing which new McDonald's drink to order
First, you'll want to decide whether you're in the mood for a caffeinated pick-me-up or not (if not, steer clear of the Red Bull-infused option, obviously). If you're hankering for a mix of sweet and sour flavors, give the Sprite Berry Blast a try. Orange Dream evokes childhood nostalgia, so if you want to be transported back to your mom's front porch, popsicle in hand, give it a go. If you're in need of a boost of energy and you don't mind the taste of Red Bull, you'll want to order the Dragonberry Energizer.
One more thing: these drinks aren't the most budget-friendly items on the McDonald's menu. At one New York location, a medium Sprite Berry Blast costs $3.69 and a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer costs $5.19, while a medium Sprite is $1.79. While the drinks are quite pricey compared to other McDonald's beverages, similar sodas at Swig — a chain known for its dirty sodas — also carry a premium, so McDonald's isn't too far off when it comes to market price for a fancy-pants drink. It's clear that McDonald's is emerging as a player in the creative soda game, and we're excited to see what the Golden Arches team is going to come up with next.