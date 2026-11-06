Soaking Food Storage Containers In Vinegar — What It's For And Why It's Recommended?

Getting your kitchen sparkly clean doesn't have to be complicated. White vinegar has lots of practical uses for getting your kitchen fresh and spotless. Though it's not technically a disinfectant and is less effective than commercial antimicrobial cleansers in terms of killing germs, it's fantastic at dissolving grease, removing grime, and addressing stains. In fact, keeping a cup of white vinegar on your counter helps neutralize odors, something invaluable when it comes to kitchens, which are natural producers of all kinds of smells, many of which don't mix.

These properties are particularly useful when cleaning plastic food storage containers. Provided there are no signs it's time to throw your plastic containers away, there's no reason to discard them just because they're oily, smelly, or stained. Instead, try soaking them in a 1:1 solution of water and white vinegar to neutralize odors, loosen stains, and get rid of that weird, perpetual greasy film for good. You can also use this technique on stinky glass containers, but avoid soaking metal containers in vinegar; as an acid, it may corrode your container, or ruin the finish on stainless steel.

The process is fairly straightforward. Simply fill a clean plastic tub (this may corrode stainless steel sinks) with equal parts warm water and white vinegar, then gently submerge your containers in the mixture. Light staining and a musty smell may require only 30 minutes in the vinegar bath, but containers with severe stains and smells can soak up to overnight.