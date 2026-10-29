Stouffer's Vs Marie Callender's — Which Brand Makes Better Frozen Meals Overall?

You may not expect much from a frozen meal, but there are plenty of reliable brands out there that still taste delicious. They're easy to pop in the microwave when you don't feel like cooking or you're in a time crunch. From brands like Stouffer's, Amy's Kitchen, or Marie Callender's, these popular frozen brands have a decent amount of tasty meals for your dinner rotation. With many frozen options, there's much discourse amongst shoppers regarding which brand is the best. Stouffer's and Marie Callender's are well known for frozen dinners, but the best meal out there is up for debate.

You may know of Stouffer's for its pasta dishes, but there are many other weeknight dinners you can find — from beef enchiladas to Hidden Valley Ranch shells and cheese. While Stouffer's offers many cheesy, saucy meals, Marie Callender's offers meals like chicken pot pies or a honey-roasted turkey breast. If you're looking for a solid pasta dish like lasagna, shoppers say Stouffer's is where it's at, as one Redditor wrote, "Stouffer's lasagna. No match for homemade but still delicious." On the other hand, for a heartier meal, many shoppers say Marie Callender's is the better buy (especially for a delicious steak dinner). Another Reddit user said, "Marie Callender's chicken pot pie. The crust is actually flaky and it tastes more like a homemade meal than most frozen dinners."