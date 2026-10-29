Stouffer's Vs Marie Callender's — Which Brand Makes Better Frozen Meals Overall?
You may not expect much from a frozen meal, but there are plenty of reliable brands out there that still taste delicious. They're easy to pop in the microwave when you don't feel like cooking or you're in a time crunch. From brands like Stouffer's, Amy's Kitchen, or Marie Callender's, these popular frozen brands have a decent amount of tasty meals for your dinner rotation. With many frozen options, there's much discourse amongst shoppers regarding which brand is the best. Stouffer's and Marie Callender's are well known for frozen dinners, but the best meal out there is up for debate.
You may know of Stouffer's for its pasta dishes, but there are many other weeknight dinners you can find — from beef enchiladas to Hidden Valley Ranch shells and cheese. While Stouffer's offers many cheesy, saucy meals, Marie Callender's offers meals like chicken pot pies or a honey-roasted turkey breast. If you're looking for a solid pasta dish like lasagna, shoppers say Stouffer's is where it's at, as one Redditor wrote, "Stouffer's lasagna. No match for homemade but still delicious." On the other hand, for a heartier meal, many shoppers say Marie Callender's is the better buy (especially for a delicious steak dinner). Another Reddit user said, "Marie Callender's chicken pot pie. The crust is actually flaky and it tastes more like a homemade meal than most frozen dinners."
Should you buy Stouffer's or Marie Callender's?
The best frozen meals seem to come down to preference, but shoppers find pros and cons with both brands. While there are many Marie Callender's fans out there, customers have noticed the quantity and quality of the food has gone down over the years. Both Marie Callender's and Stouffer's meals will run you between $3 and $4, but it appears you'll get more out of a Stouffer's meal in terms of servings. Still, this doesn't mean Stouffer's is always top notch — sometimes, its food can leave you quite disappointed (we felt this way about Stouffer's macaroni and beef). As one Redditor stated, "I mainly get the pasta-based ones because of this, but the Stouffer's spaghetti I had recently was gross, watery sauce, tiny strange tasting meatballs, overall funky."
If you're unsure of which frozen meal to go with, it's best to not branch out — it seems the popular items from both brands are popular for a reason. They both have an extensive variety of dinners to choose from, but with frozen meals, you may be taking a risk by trying something new. Whether you're team Stouffer's or team Marie Callender's, both brands have earned their reputation in the frozen dinner section for a reason.