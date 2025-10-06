The Worst Frozen Meal From Stouffer's Isn't What You'd Expect

Having been around for more than a century, the Stouffer's brand is an iconic part of the American home dining experience. It first began as a restaurant in Cleveland in 1924, but Stouffer's didn't start serving frozen meals until 30 years later in 1954. Since then, Stouffer's has become one of the most popular brands of frozen dinners and can be found in grocery stores all across the country.

These days, frozen meals can be hit or miss — and Stouffer's offerings are no different. The brand certainly makes some good entrees, but it also delivers a few clunkers as well. When we decided to rank 14 different Stouffer's frozen meals, we didn't quite know what to expect. But we were honestly surprised when we found Stouffer's macaroni and beef dinner to be the worst of the bunch.

To start, our reviewer summed up the dish by describing it as "downright funky and tastes off as a whole." Overall, between its unsatisfying texture and flavor, this Stouffer's frozen entree was just a disappointing take on a dish that often offers a sweetness and savoriness that makes you want more.