The One-Minute Parmesan Trick That Transforms Fried Eggs Into A Crispy, Delectable Breakfast
Eggs pair flawlessly with countless other foods and ingredients — enough that you could eat a different egg breakfast every day for weeks. And while there are countless ways to season fried eggs, this cheesy hack delivers the best of both worlds in texture and flavor. It's as simple as spreading a handful of Parmesan on the bottom of your frying pan and letting the heat do the rest.
The salty, savory Parmesan cooks until it starts to melt together and solidify on the bottom, developing the beginnings of that nice brown crust. You then crack an egg on top of it and place the lid on the pan so that the egg can cook through. Once the egg white is cooked and the Parmesan is golden, you can either serve it as-is for a runny-yolk delight or flip it over and continue cooking for a well-done yolk. A few essential tips ensure you'll get a well-made fried egg every time.
The best way to cook Parmesan fried eggs
You can recreate this recipe with grated or shredded Parmesan, but you'll get the best results from grating your own cheese. Freshly grated Parmesan generally melts more evenly than the pre-grated variety, which can take on a clumpy texture when cooked due to anti-caking additives that prevent the cheese from sticking together in the container.
Don't spread your Parmesan out too much when sprinkling it in the pan, or you risk creating a thin layer that could break easily. If you're making multiple eggs, you can cook them all at once by covering the entire bottom of the pan in Parmesan and cracking the eggs on top, but keep in mind this might be harder to flip for well-done yolks. Speaking of your yolks, get the most from this cooking hack by purchasing from the best egg brands and choosing fresh eggs with a USDA grade of AA.
Just as important as the ingredients are your tools. In addition to avoiding common mistakes that can ruin your fried eggs, using a nonstick pan or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet will help keep your cheese and egg intact and not messily stuck to the pan. With these tips in mind, you'll have crispy fried eggs that you can eat any time of day.