The One-Minute Parmesan Trick That Transforms Fried Eggs Into A Crispy, Delectable Breakfast

You can recreate this recipe with grated or shredded Parmesan, but you'll get the best results from grating your own cheese. Freshly grated Parmesan generally melts more evenly than the pre-grated variety, which can take on a clumpy texture when cooked due to anti-caking additives that prevent the cheese from sticking together in the container.

Don't spread your Parmesan out too much when sprinkling it in the pan, or you risk creating a thin layer that could break easily. If you're making multiple eggs, you can cook them all at once by covering the entire bottom of the pan in Parmesan and cracking the eggs on top, but keep in mind this might be harder to flip for well-done yolks. Speaking of your yolks, get the most from this cooking hack by purchasing from the best egg brands and choosing fresh eggs with a USDA grade of AA.

Just as important as the ingredients are your tools. In addition to avoiding common mistakes that can ruin your fried eggs, using a nonstick pan or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet will help keep your cheese and egg intact and not messily stuck to the pan. With these tips in mind, you'll have crispy fried eggs that you can eat any time of day.