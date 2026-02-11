3 Egg Brands To Always Buy And 2 To Avoid, Based On Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I can see it now: You're standing in the egg aisle. There are 30 different options, packed in styrofoam, plastic, and cardboard, and each one is making its best attempt to sound eco-friendly, humane, and, not to mention, high-quality eggs. Making sure they're not broken should be our only job, right? Well, when you're sorting through all the brands, wondering which packaging is best for the environment, which farms treat animals decently, and what all those dang words actually mean, it can be tempting to just close your eyes and choose as the list of things you're considering gets longer and longer. And what about white versus brown eggs? Or, maybe you're the type to stand on the other side of the aisle and look up the difference between cage-free and free-range eggs.

I've been there. In an effort to shed some light on the subject and keep our egg-related stress at bay, I've browsed reviews, checked websites, and defined the terms so you can choose your next dozen eggs in peace. Whether you're trying to elevate your dorm room breakfast, perfect your hard-boiled eggs, or streamline your morning meal prep, some brands have your back and others, not so much. Read on to see which four brands are worth cracking open and which three you can probably avoid.