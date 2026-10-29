Tuna Salad Sandwiches Are 10x More Flavorful When You Add This Popular Spicy Snack

The tuna salad sandwich has earned its spot as a classic lunch food. Canned tuna has maintained its relatively affordable status through the years, is abundant in grocery stores, and mixes well with various ingredients to create a salad perfect for your taste. Although plain potato chips are a common side dish or topper for such sandwiches, Flamin' Hot Cheetos offers spice with just as much crunch for a more exciting meal. When deciding whether to use oil- or water-packed tuna, this trick works best with the latter type to avoid too much oiliness from the tuna oil, mayonnaise, and vegetable oils in the Cheetos.

There's no right way to make a Flamin' Hot Cheetos tuna sandwich; it all depends on how creative you're willing to get. You can simply prepare the sandwich as normal and place some Cheetos on top of the filling like you would potato chips. You might break the Cheetos up and mix them into the tuna, mayonnaise, and other ingredients for better incorporation and fuller flavor. Sprinkling crushed Cheetos on top of the sandwich filling also helps you get that crunch in every bite. Alongside the Cheetos, you could fold in complementary spicy ingredients, such as jalapeños or banana peppers, or add a splash of sriracha to the mayonnaise.