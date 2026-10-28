Not Peas Or Beans — This $1 Canned Vegetable Packs Loads Of Fiber And Protein

Super convenient, packed with nutrients, and incredibly delicious, canned beans and peas can easily turn a simple meal into a satisfying dish. They're also surprisingly filling, and since they're precooked, you can toss them into fresh salads, or even use them to make hearty soups, stews, and casseroles, without actually spending hours in the kitchen. All it takes is your favorite spices, herbs, and some sort of allium to make canned beans taste homemade. However, there's one more legume that also deserves a spot in your pantry, and that's canned lentils.

Canned lentils are not only a great source of fiber, but also the budget-friendly protein you should be stocking. For instance, a 15-ounce can of USDA-certified Great Value Organic Lentils costs around $1 at Walmart. According to the USDA, 3.5 ounces (which is about 100 grams) of dry lentils contain 23.6 grams of protein, and around 8 grams of fiber. The same amount of cooked lentils provides around 9 grams of protein, as they absorb water and nearly triple in weight during the cooking process.

On top of that, that exact serving would provide about 17% of the recommended daily value of iron. Unopened canned lentils can stay good for over three years when stored properly. Just keep them in a cool, dark, and dry place, such as your pantry or your cupboard. That way, whenever you're short on time, you'll always have something tasty within reach. Of course, for this it would be helpful to know a few easy recipes that can bring out their complex nutty and earthy flavors.