Tomato Sandwiches Are 100% More Flavorful With A Dash Of This Spicy Chinese Condiment
Bored of the same tomato sandwich recipe? Don't worry; we've all been there. For a new flavorful twist, try adding a Szechuan-style chili condiment, which can come in the form of oil, peppers, flakes, or sauce. This unexpected tomato sandwich topping can come with Szechuan peppercorns, which are known for their numbing effect with mild citrusy and floral notes, that can satisfy any chili-head looking for more depth. If you're thinking of increasing your spice tolerance, now might be the perfect time. Szechuan-style chili condiments are commonly seen in popular dishes like dan dan noodles, mapo tofu, and even as a hotpot base, so even if you're unfamiliar with it, you might've already had a dish that uses it as the secret weapon.
When adding the condiment to your tomato sandwiches, you can grab a jar of Szechuan chili oil and take a separate bowl in which you can mix it with mayonnaise. It will create a creamy, spread-like consistency, allowing you to apply it evenly across your warm toast — and even control how spicy it's going to be. You might even sense a hint of tang, making the flavors more complex. Top it with slices of tomatoes and nestle everything between rustic bread, like sourdough or rye, for a pleasant textural boost. Overall, it's going to be a tug-of-war between acidity and spice, creaminess and crunchiness, and savory and fresh flavors — but it works.
Choosing the best Szechuan chili condiment
Since Szechuan chili is enjoyed in many different ways, it can be tricky to know which one works best. Szechuan chili oil comprises oil, chili, and spices. Its smooth consistency allows it to effortlessly meld into dressing or just creamy condiments in general. Choose this if you want a little bit of added texture from the flakes, with the ability to easily meld into spreads. Meanwhile, Szechuan peppercorns are what you should go for if you're looking for something with an actual numbing feel. You can mix peppercorns with other spices to create your own seasoning blend, or add a modest dash of them to the Szechuan chili oil and mayonnaise mixture to add a tingling sensation. Get more flavor from your spices by blooming them, which involves cooking them in oil.
Szechuan chili flakes don't produce any numbing properties. They're often applied to dishes as seasoning or as an addition to chili oil. On your tomato sandwich, you can add a sprinkle of them to your tomatoes, adding not only heat but also texture. On the other hand, the chili sauce variety comes with other ingredients — including garlic, ginger, Szechuan peppercorns, and more — so there's much more depth and complexity if you use this on your sandwich. Whichever one you use, you'd have a more interesting tomato sandwich with the help of Szechuan heat that adds a nice flavorful kick.