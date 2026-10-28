Tomato Sandwiches Are 100% More Flavorful With A Dash Of This Spicy Chinese Condiment

Bored of the same tomato sandwich recipe? Don't worry; we've all been there. For a new flavorful twist, try adding a Szechuan-style chili condiment, which can come in the form of oil, peppers, flakes, or sauce. This unexpected tomato sandwich topping can come with Szechuan peppercorns, which are known for their numbing effect with mild citrusy and floral notes, that can satisfy any chili-head looking for more depth. If you're thinking of increasing your spice tolerance, now might be the perfect time. Szechuan-style chili condiments are commonly seen in popular dishes like dan dan noodles, mapo tofu, and even as a hotpot base, so even if you're unfamiliar with it, you might've already had a dish that uses it as the secret weapon.

When adding the condiment to your tomato sandwiches, you can grab a jar of Szechuan chili oil and take a separate bowl in which you can mix it with mayonnaise. It will create a creamy, spread-like consistency, allowing you to apply it evenly across your warm toast — and even control how spicy it's going to be. You might even sense a hint of tang, making the flavors more complex. Top it with slices of tomatoes and nestle everything between rustic bread, like sourdough or rye, for a pleasant textural boost. Overall, it's going to be a tug-of-war between acidity and spice, creaminess and crunchiness, and savory and fresh flavors — but it works.