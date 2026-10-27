For The Best Baked Potatoes At Home, Make Them Like Longhorn Steakhouse

Few steakhouse sides are more classic than a simple baked potato. Sure, it's fine topped with a dab of butter, salt, and pepper, but a baked potato really goes to the next level when you fully load it up with delicious toppings. Almost every steakhouse you visit has some version of this classic side. In the steakhouse universe, one of the best chain restaurant loaded baked potatoes comes from none other than Longhorn Steakhouse. It's such a simple treatment that you can (and should) try preparing your own baked potatoes this way at home.

The key is to rub the potato skin with oil, then apply flaky salt all over the exterior. This yields a fluffy, soft interior contrasted with a delectably crispy skin. Then, there are the toppings. Longhorn's loaded baked potato contains specific ingredients that may already be in your fridge right now: crispy applewood smoked bacon, Daisy sour cream, aged yellow cheddar, butter, and crunchy green onions. Alongside that perfectly prepared skin, these toppings offer a full range of flavors and textures.

You can add a parmesan crust layer as well by making a seasoned parmesan mixture at the bottom of a sheet plan, then placing halved baked potatoes, cut side down, on top of the cheese. It's the perfect complement to one of Longhorn's famous steaks or its other proteins, such as the parmesan-crusted chicken, pork chops, or baby back ribs. It works just as well with a dinner you can whip up in your own kitchen.