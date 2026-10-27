The 20-Minute, One-Pan Pasta That Starts With Ground Beef, Marinara, And Cream Cheese

Given the fact that there are countless recipes that start with a box of pasta, you want the final recipe you choose to be easy to prepare, quick, and tasty. Especially if you don't want to spend the evening looking for a jumble of specialty products at the grocery store, you need to follow a recipe that requires just a few essential ingredients. Fortunately, you only need four staple foods to make a warm and hearty Italian-inspired meal in 20 minutes flat. Sure enough, for a simple, crowd-pleasing dinner, all you need is ground beef, a jar of marinara sauce, cream cheese, and a box of your favorite short-cut pasta.

While recipes like cottage cheese lasagna taste delicious, they're often a labor of love and include multiple ingredients and steps in the cooking process. However, for recipes like this simplified one-pan pasta, all you need to do is cook one pound of ground beef, and then add your preferred amount of marinara sauce along with an 8-ounce block of cream cheese right to the pan. Once the cream cheese melts and blends with your sauce and meat over low to medium heat, simply add a cup of noodles to your sauce and cook until al dente. As the pasta cooks, the tomato sauce will become richer and more concentrated. Even though this creamy and delicious dish only calls for four main ingredients, you can upgrade the flavor and texture of this noteworthy one-pan meal with just a few more flavorful additions.