Take Ice Cream To The Next (Nostalgic) Level — Top It With This Boxed Item In Your Pantry

As a kid with working parents, summer days meant waking up late to eat a giant bowl of cereal while watching TV and sneaking in a few scoops of ice cream in the afternoon before mom got home. As an adult, cereal is no longer a daily ritual, but every once in a while a small bowl of ice cream topped with cereal hits the spot. Ice cream on its own has always been one of the best desserts, whether a smooth vanilla scoop with a few berries or a multi-flavored sundae on a hot summer day.

As for cereal, it's possible even as kids we realized we were getting away with something. We no longer serve it alongside eggs, bacon, toast, and a slice of orange (not that we ever did), but that doesn't mean it has no place at home. You just have to mentally move your favorite cereal from breakfast to dessert. The next time you and the kids are home for a movie night, scoop some ice cream into small bowls and pour a little cereal over them for a cold, crunchy confection. And much like the best part of cereal milk, the last bits of ice cream will be infused with a little cereal flavor.