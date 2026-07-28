The Monster Cereal Mascot Only '70s Kids Will Remember

The popularity of kids cereals has decreased, but one line in particular continues strong today. In 1971, General Mills launched the Monster Cereals line with Count Chocula and Franken Berry. Boo Berry followed one year later, and there was once a fourth mascot perhaps only '70s kids remember today.

In 1974, Fruit Brute was brought in as a fruit-flavored cereal with a wacky werewolf in striped multicolor overalls who howled "fruuuuuit!" Unlike the first three, Fruit Brute didn't catch on. Sugary breakfast cereals targeted kids with colors and sweetness, and the best pass these characteristics into the milk in the bowl. Monster Cereals do that so well, you'd think they invented flavored milk. This is where Fruit Brute fell short. With its vague "fruit" flavor and lime-flavored marshmallows, kids were left with greenish milk and an unappealing flavor – compared to, say, Count Chocula's chocolate milk.

Fruit Brute was discontinued in 1982, but the cereal was retooled and rebranded as Fruity Yummy Mummy in 1988. Even as the cereal came back with a new name and mascot, it's the Brute that became a cult hero of sorts.