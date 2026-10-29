The Discontinued Frozen Pizza Brand That Traces Back To A '30s Chicago Family Restaurant

Frozen pizzas are easy, convenient, and quick — but if you're a fan of the Mama Celeste's brand, we've got some bad news for you. In September 2026, Conagra Brands announced that the Celeste company is pulling out of the frozen pizza business as the food conglomerate works to focus on other brands (thankfully, there are plenty of other store-bought frozen pizzas to choose from). The brand has a longstanding history (and a solid fan base), as its roots can be traced all the way back to Kedzie Beer Garden, a Chicago restaurant that got its start in the '30s.

Many people on Reddit have fond memories of grabbing these inexpensive pizzas during tough times, and others remember the joy of tossing one in the microwave for a quick after-school snack. The brand graced the frozen pizza aisle for nearly six decades, creating memories for many along the way. Many of us who enjoyed a Mama Celeste's or two in our time remember the personal-sized version, which fit perfectly into the toaster oven. Let's take a deep dive into how the Mama Celeste's brand got its start — and the pizza-making phenom, Celeste Lizio, who started it all.