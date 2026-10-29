The Discontinued Frozen Pizza Brand That Traces Back To A '30s Chicago Family Restaurant
Frozen pizzas are easy, convenient, and quick — but if you're a fan of the Mama Celeste's brand, we've got some bad news for you. In September 2026, Conagra Brands announced that the Celeste company is pulling out of the frozen pizza business as the food conglomerate works to focus on other brands (thankfully, there are plenty of other store-bought frozen pizzas to choose from). The brand has a longstanding history (and a solid fan base), as its roots can be traced all the way back to Kedzie Beer Garden, a Chicago restaurant that got its start in the '30s.
Many people on Reddit have fond memories of grabbing these inexpensive pizzas during tough times, and others remember the joy of tossing one in the microwave for a quick after-school snack. The brand graced the frozen pizza aisle for nearly six decades, creating memories for many along the way. Many of us who enjoyed a Mama Celeste's or two in our time remember the personal-sized version, which fit perfectly into the toaster oven. Let's take a deep dive into how the Mama Celeste's brand got its start — and the pizza-making phenom, Celeste Lizio, who started it all.
How a Chicago beer garden started the Mama Celeste's pizza empire
Celeste Lizio, the person behind the original Mama Celeste's pizza, moved from Italy to Chicago in the early 20th century. Soon after she and her husband, Anthony, got settled in the Windy City, they opened a small grocery store, where customers were drawn in by the aromas of Celeste's cooking coming from the back of the store. The Lizio family then opened Kedzie Beer Garden, a neighborhood hangout that soon became as well-known for its food as for its drinks (Chicago is still known for absolutely fantastic Italian restaurants). The restaurant was later renamed Celeste's. The family also began to sell its food to other restaurants, and the Celeste brand was acquired by Quaker Oats in 1969.
You might even remember seeing Mama Celeste herself in TV commercials — she served as the brand's spokeswoman after it was purchased by Quaker Oats. The brand was acquired by Conagra — the same company that owns Hunt's Tomatoes, Slim Jim, and Reddi-Wip — in 2018. While Mama Celeste passed away in 1988, she won't be forgotten by many who enjoyed her pizza since the Lizio family first began sharing Celeste's homemade Italian delights in the '60s.