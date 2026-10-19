Not Chicken, Not Beef: Pot Pie Gets A Flavor Upgrade With This Savory Meat

Pot pie is one of those comfort meals that can quickly become banal. Even if you rely on expert tips for making the best chicken pot pie, the result is still little more than chicken and veggies draped in gravy under pastry. The same goes for the beef version. If you're looking for a way to make pot pie exciting again, swapping out the protein for something artisanal is your best bet, and you can't go wrong with bison.

When making bison pot pie for the first time, choosing ground meat over whole steaks is a slightly more foolproof option since the meat is already processed. All you have to do is brown and season it properly before folding it into your pie crust with veggies and pan gravy. However, cubing whole steaks elevates the pie and makes it feel a bit fancier since you get nice, meaty chunks of bison with each bite. Just choose a cut of meat that responds well to cooking low and slow wrapped in moisture, such as chuck roast or sirloin tip.

Though they seem similar, bison meat is gamier, sweeter, and leaner than ground beef, making an ordinary pot pie taste rustic, earthy, and distinctly special. It's perfect for serving at celebrations and dinner parties, especially since ground bison is about twice as expensive per pound than ground beef, and up to three times pricier than chicken breast. This wild game meat tops out at around $14 per pound. The other factor is availability. Bison is more common in chain stores than it used to be, but finding it can still be hit or miss.