Not Chicken, Not Beef: Pot Pie Gets A Flavor Upgrade With This Savory Meat
Pot pie is one of those comfort meals that can quickly become banal. Even if you rely on expert tips for making the best chicken pot pie, the result is still little more than chicken and veggies draped in gravy under pastry. The same goes for the beef version. If you're looking for a way to make pot pie exciting again, swapping out the protein for something artisanal is your best bet, and you can't go wrong with bison.
When making bison pot pie for the first time, choosing ground meat over whole steaks is a slightly more foolproof option since the meat is already processed. All you have to do is brown and season it properly before folding it into your pie crust with veggies and pan gravy. However, cubing whole steaks elevates the pie and makes it feel a bit fancier since you get nice, meaty chunks of bison with each bite. Just choose a cut of meat that responds well to cooking low and slow wrapped in moisture, such as chuck roast or sirloin tip.
Though they seem similar, bison meat is gamier, sweeter, and leaner than ground beef, making an ordinary pot pie taste rustic, earthy, and distinctly special. It's perfect for serving at celebrations and dinner parties, especially since ground bison is about twice as expensive per pound than ground beef, and up to three times pricier than chicken breast. This wild game meat tops out at around $14 per pound. The other factor is availability. Bison is more common in chain stores than it used to be, but finding it can still be hit or miss.
Making bison pot pie your new favorite celebration meal
Lean, wild meats, including bison, need some extra TLC to bring out all the nuances of their flavor and texture. Techniques used to make venison taste less gamey can also be used to keep bison juicy and rich under that flaky pie crust. Try searing cubed or ground bison in butter or tallow to give it a crisp crust and infuse it with lush fat, for example, dotting the inside of the pie with a little more fat before sticking it in the oven. Meanwhile, tomato paste is the perfect acid to add umami to your gravy and make the bison taste richer while keeping it moist.
The next crucial step is choosing the right seasonings. Fortunately, many of the same flavors that pair well with beef also work well with bison, such as garlic and onions, smoked paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and herbs, such as rosemary and thyme. The trick is to season the bison thoroughly without overwhelming its flavor by using a little more than you think you need of fresh garlic cloves, chopped onions, and fresh rosemary sprigs, or a little less than you think you need of the dried stuff (dried versions are often more intense). The same goes for choosing veggies since they add seasoning of their own. Pearl onions, fresh peas, baby portobello mushrooms, and parsnips all add fresh flavor that mellows beautifully in acids, such as red wine or tomato paste, exchanging flavors with the bison to enhance its savory goodness.