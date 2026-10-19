What's The Difference Between A Double IPA And A Triple IPA?

The world of craft beer can often seem complex to the uninitiated thanks to the daunting number of styles and sub-styles available today. This can be especially true with IPAs — that is, India Pale Ales, the ultra-popular style with a wide variety of variations that has risen to the top of the craft beer scene. Two of these, double (also called Imperial) and triple IPAs, have become beloved among connoisseurs. Double and triple IPAs take the core elements of the style — bitter hoppiness with pine, citrus, and/or tropical fruit notes — and supercharge them along with a higher alcohol by volume (ABV), with the triple having the highest amount of alcohol.

Where typical IPAs have an ABV of around 5% to 7.5%, double IPAs (DIPAs) can range from 7.5% to 10%. Triple IPAs (TIPAs) are even stronger, with an ABV of typically 10.5% or more. Along with a higher ABV, they both also tend to have a high IBU, or International Bitterness Unit scale, which measures the level of bitterness from 0 to 120. An average IPA, depending on the sub-style, can range around 30 to 70 IBUs. Both DIPAs and TIPAs often reach the high end of the scale, from around 60 to as much as the 100 IBU mark. Another difference between doubles and triples is when they first came about.