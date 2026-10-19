Turn Baked Potatoes Into Adorable Bite-Sized Appetizers By Using This Tiny Variety
Baked potatoes are among the most customizable sides out there. Whether you like them with a little sour cream and chives, or loaded with bacon and cheese, there are many ways to get creative with your baked spud. Although, if you're cooking for a crowd, making a baked potato for each guest isn't necessarily ideal. If you're looking for a way to this side into the perfect bite-sized appetizer, there's one simple swap you can make. Baby potatoes are the answer to all your problems.
Among the many different types of potatoes out there, baby or new potatoes are great for quick recipes. Due to their small size and thin skin, these potatoes require shorter cooking times and less preparation. While they're tasty roasted, boiled, or smashed, they also make the ideal mini baked potato. Simply drizzle your potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper and bake them until they're tender. Depending on the size of your baby potatoes, cooking times may vary — smaller-sized new potatoes will only need around 15-20 minutes in the oven, while larger ones might take 30-35 minutes. Then, split the potatoes down the middle and add the toppings of your choice. Or, you can scoop out the middle once they're roasted, mix that flesh with the toppings, and spoon that filling back into the spuds before baking them for another 10-15 minutes until they're golden and crispy. You'll never want to go back to normal-sized baked potatoes again.
Tips for the tastiest mini baked potatoes
Baby potatoes just about make everything easier, but there are a few ways to perfect your mini baked spuds. Any type of baby potato will work for this recipe, but baby Yukon Golds will give you especially great flavor and deliciously crispy potatoes. For the toppings, you can go classic with bacon, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream, or get creative with your baked potato upgrades. You could make them Tex-Mex style with chili, salsa, and taco meat, or barbecue style with brisket, cheese, and BBQ sauce – just be sure to not load up the toppings too much. For simpler toppings, you could do a dollop of hummus, whipped feta, or even a garlic butter mixture. Although, for any creamy additives that you're adding on top of the mini baked potatoes, be sure to spoon them over once your spuds have cooled so they don't get too runny and messy.
The tiny baked potatoes are tasty on their own as a party appetizer, or they work as a filling side for steak or pork chops. The baby potatoes form a crisp outside with a smooth and velvety inside, making them an almost perfect substitute for a regular-sized potato. No matter how you choose to enjoy your baked potatoes, you can't go wrong with a miniature version.