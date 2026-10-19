Turn Baked Potatoes Into Adorable Bite-Sized Appetizers By Using This Tiny Variety

Baked potatoes are among the most customizable sides out there. Whether you like them with a little sour cream and chives, or loaded with bacon and cheese, there are many ways to get creative with your baked spud. Although, if you're cooking for a crowd, making a baked potato for each guest isn't necessarily ideal. If you're looking for a way to this side into the perfect bite-sized appetizer, there's one simple swap you can make. Baby potatoes are the answer to all your problems.

Among the many different types of potatoes out there, baby or new potatoes are great for quick recipes. Due to their small size and thin skin, these potatoes require shorter cooking times and less preparation. While they're tasty roasted, boiled, or smashed, they also make the ideal mini baked potato. Simply drizzle your potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper and bake them until they're tender. Depending on the size of your baby potatoes, cooking times may vary — smaller-sized new potatoes will only need around 15-20 minutes in the oven, while larger ones might take 30-35 minutes. Then, split the potatoes down the middle and add the toppings of your choice. Or, you can scoop out the middle once they're roasted, mix that flesh with the toppings, and spoon that filling back into the spuds before baking them for another 10-15 minutes until they're golden and crispy. You'll never want to go back to normal-sized baked potatoes again.