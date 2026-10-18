20-Minute Shortcut Fried Rice Starts With Mixed Canned Vegetables
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If you're craving fried rice, you don't have to call the nearest takeout restaurant. You can actually make it at home with just a handful of ingredients, and to speed the process up, don't stress about chopping all of those fresh veggies. Instead, buy canned mixed vegetables which saves you a few steps when building this dish. Plus, some canned vegetables even earn five stars from customers.
Using pre-chopped veggies simplifies both the preparation and the cleanup — no need to wash those cutting boards. You can mix and match by purchasing multiple kinds of vegetables, such as canned peas and carrots, plus canned onions, or canned corn. A mixed vegetable can that has onions, corn, and beans will make a flavorful combination if you wanted a Southwest-inspired fried rice dish. Plus, Amazon offers an affordable store-brand 15-ounce canned mixed veggie blend, which contains carrots, corn, celery, green beans, peas, potatoes, plus lima beans, for under $1.
Just remember that canned vegetables tend to be a little watery, so give them enough time in the pan for that water to evaporate and for them to build a crispy exterior. Add the rice and oil after the water is evaporated, or you risk making steamed rice instead of fried.
How to further simplify your fried rice
Purchase a few cans of mixed vegetables at a time, then meal prep one large pan of fried rice so you have plenty of leftovers. This makes for an easy heat-and-eat lunch or dinner throughout the week. If you don't want to use canned veggies or just can't find a blend you're looking for, head to the produce section and look for pre-packaged, pre-chopped fresh vegetables. You'll pay a little more for the fresh ones, but if you're after simplicity, it's another great solution. Frozen vegetables are also an option; they're often flash-frozen, making frozen vegetables even fresher than the canned kind and usually not much more expensive, especially if you purchase the store-brand version.
Another trick to keep things easy: buy Minute Rice. Just microwave the rice and let it dry out in the fridge for about 30 minutes (leftover rice is the absolute best, but this method mimics dried out leftovers quickly) while you saute the frozen vegetables. This leaves virtually no cleanup, and you can flavor the dish with anything from sesame oil to soy sauce and a little rice vinegar. Chili crisp pairs well with the fried rice and veggies, too, if you're looking for some heat.