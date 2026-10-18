20-Minute Shortcut Fried Rice Starts With Mixed Canned Vegetables

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If you're craving fried rice, you don't have to call the nearest takeout restaurant. You can actually make it at home with just a handful of ingredients, and to speed the process up, don't stress about chopping all of those fresh veggies. Instead, buy canned mixed vegetables which saves you a few steps when building this dish. Plus, some canned vegetables even earn five stars from customers.

Using pre-chopped veggies simplifies both the preparation and the cleanup — no need to wash those cutting boards. You can mix and match by purchasing multiple kinds of vegetables, such as canned peas and carrots, plus canned onions, or canned corn. A mixed vegetable can that has onions, corn, and beans will make a flavorful combination if you wanted a Southwest-inspired fried rice dish. Plus, Amazon offers an affordable store-brand 15-ounce canned mixed veggie blend, which contains carrots, corn, celery, green beans, peas, potatoes, plus lima beans, for under $1.

Just remember that canned vegetables tend to be a little watery, so give them enough time in the pan for that water to evaporate and for them to build a crispy exterior. Add the rice and oil after the water is evaporated, or you risk making steamed rice instead of fried.