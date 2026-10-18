For Better Baked Potatoes, Make Them Cajun-Style
Baked potatoes are a comforting side dish, but if you fill them with a few topping upgrades, they can easily become a full meal. Their mild flavor means they pair well with just about anything, so to take that starchy taste up a notch, try making them Cajun style.
There are a few ways you can do this; the easiest method is to just add Cajun seasoning to the baked potato for a spicy, smoky twist. Once cooked, slice it open to expose the potato's center, fluff it up, then sprinkle bold Cajun seasoning over it before serving. Add butter or sour cream for an extra creamy, rich profile, and you'd be surprised at what just a little seasoning can do. For a more flavorful baked potato, you can also combine the butter and Cajun seasoning into one punchy topping. Build a compound butter out of Cajun seasoning, sea salt, and garlic powder — plus a little lemon zest or fresh parsley for brightness — and slather it on the potato once it's cooked.
Make your potato fully Cajun-style with more ingredients
When you want the potato to shine, Cajun seasoning paired with butter will do the trick. But for more of meal where the potato is the vessel rather than the whole dish, mimic a Cajun-style jambalaya. Swap out the traditional rice for the baked potato, and top the spud with ingredients like sautéed onions, celery, and green bell peppers. Add in some seared andouille sausage plus that flavorful Cajun seasoning, and you've turned the standard potato into the ultimate Cajun dish.
You can also build the potato in a Cajun gumbo-style dish as another hearty option. Make a roux from butter and flour that's cooked until dark, then add in some chicken and andouille sausage, plus that common Cajun vegetable trio (onions, celery, and green bell peppers), and a dash of stock (you don't want a very runny texture). The addition of Cajun seasoning gives it that well-rounded flavor, and if you spoon the thick stew over top of a baked potato instead of rice, you might never make it another way. Just a friendly tip: never add tomatoes to any of these Cajun-style dishes; tomatoes are what set Cajun food apart from Creole cuisine.