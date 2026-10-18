For Better Baked Potatoes, Make Them Cajun-Style

Baked potatoes are a comforting side dish, but if you fill them with a few topping upgrades, they can easily become a full meal. Their mild flavor means they pair well with just about anything, so to take that starchy taste up a notch, try making them Cajun style.

There are a few ways you can do this; the easiest method is to just add Cajun seasoning to the baked potato for a spicy, smoky twist. Once cooked, slice it open to expose the potato's center, fluff it up, then sprinkle bold Cajun seasoning over it before serving. Add butter or sour cream for an extra creamy, rich profile, and you'd be surprised at what just a little seasoning can do. For a more flavorful baked potato, you can also combine the butter and Cajun seasoning into one punchy topping. Build a compound butter out of Cajun seasoning, sea salt, and garlic powder — plus a little lemon zest or fresh parsley for brightness — and slather it on the potato once it's cooked.