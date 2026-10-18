Add This Deli Meat To Scrambled Eggs For Triple The Flavor
If you have a fork, a bowl, and a skillet, odds are you can scramble an egg almost as easily as you can crack it open. However, making it tasty enough that you're actually motivated to skip the even simpler bowl of cereal can be a little trickier. Something as basic as a splash of half and half in lieu of the usual milk can imbue your scrambled eggs with extra flavor. A bit of the salami you might already have chilling in your refrigerator's meat drawer makes them tremendously tastier still, with disproportionately little effort.
Although it's often sliced to present like an ordinary cold cut, salami is actually a salt-cured sausage that can include a blend of pork, beef, and/or other meats, plus seasonings such as black pepper, fennel, and paprika. Those elements give salami a ton of savory flavor. Salami also typically has a little bit more of a substantial texture than other tender sandwich fillings, such as turkey or ham, giving you more to sink your teeth into. So, salami brings a surprising variety of bold ingredients, as well as a heftier bite, to the plate, whether you prefer your scrambled eggs creamy or on the fluffier side. You can also add it in with a few swipes of a knife.
How to make salami-studded scrambled eggs
The first thing to do when introducing salami to scrambled eggs is to put down the salt shaker — the meat is high enough in sodium on its own. You might not need to add too many other spices, either. Still, give the salami a taste (if you haven't already) to see if the eggs might benefit from a few more cracks of pepper, or even some smoked paprika if what's already present in the salami is sweet. Then, three or four cuts across a couple of stacked slices creates some nice, bite-sized salami squares to toss into the scramble when the time comes.
The ideal time to add that salami to scrambled eggs is around a minute before they finish cooking. The meat doesn't need any cooking of its own, and since it's so thin, introducing it at the end warms the salami enough without giving it a chance to burn in the pan. Serve with seeded rye toast, and the bread's caraway creates an even more aromatic experience that melds marvelously with the salami's deli-classic notes.