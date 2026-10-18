Add This Deli Meat To Scrambled Eggs For Triple The Flavor

If you have a fork, a bowl, and a skillet, odds are you can scramble an egg almost as easily as you can crack it open. However, making it tasty enough that you're actually motivated to skip the even simpler bowl of cereal can be a little trickier. Something as basic as a splash of half and half in lieu of the usual milk can imbue your scrambled eggs with extra flavor. A bit of the salami you might already have chilling in your refrigerator's meat drawer makes them tremendously tastier still, with disproportionately little effort.

Although it's often sliced to present like an ordinary cold cut, salami is actually a salt-cured sausage that can include a blend of pork, beef, and/or other meats, plus seasonings such as black pepper, fennel, and paprika. Those elements give salami a ton of savory flavor. Salami also typically has a little bit more of a substantial texture than other tender sandwich fillings, such as turkey or ham, giving you more to sink your teeth into. So, salami brings a surprising variety of bold ingredients, as well as a heftier bite, to the plate, whether you prefer your scrambled eggs creamy or on the fluffier side. You can also add it in with a few swipes of a knife.