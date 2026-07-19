Make Scrambled Eggs 10x Creamier By Swapping Your Regular Milk With This

There's no exact right or wrong way to add heavy cream to your eggs, but too much will overpower the taste. For each egg you use, 1 tablespoon of heavy cream gives you that creamy texture you crave along with a buttery flavor. If you're just looking for a touch of richness and a fluffy result without a lot of extra flavor, you can go as low as a half teaspoon for every egg. Some people say it's best to add the heavy cream in as you whisk the eggs before they hit the pan so everything gets incorporated first, though Gordon Ramsay's perfect scrambled eggs call for exactly the opposite. Pick whichever method you like best.

But for a luscious texture, be sure to cook your eggs on low to medium heat and use your spatula sparingly. Instead of a constant scramble motion, use the spatula to slowly fold the eggs into the middle. This cooking method gives your eggs that perfect chef-style finish. When they're ready to serve, sprinkle some salt on top, and you'll have the creamiest diner-style eggs right from your own kitchen.