Make Scrambled Eggs 10x Creamier By Swapping Your Regular Milk With This
There are loads of tips and tricks for making tasty scrambled eggs. One of the most popular is adding milk for a fluffier result, but another alternative that will give you luscious, creamy, restaurant-style results is heavy cream.
Heavy cream gives your eggs a similar light and airy consistency and adds a richer flavor. The high fat content of heavy cream helps to create that ultra-creamy and savory result. Whole or 2% milk will add some depth to your eggs, but they don't have as much fat as heavy cream does. Chefs of all stripes — from restaurateurs like Gordon Ramsay and Jacques Pépin to chef-lebrities like Chrissy Teigen — recommend using heavy cream instead of milk in eggs. Using it doesn't mean you can't use more creative scrambled egg add-ins like blue cheese or onion soup mix to add a complex flavor to your eggs, but heavy cream will completely transform both the taste and texture. But a little goes a long way.
Tips and tricks for adding heavy cream to scrambled eggs
There's no exact right or wrong way to add heavy cream to your eggs, but too much will overpower the taste. For each egg you use, 1 tablespoon of heavy cream gives you that creamy texture you crave along with a buttery flavor. If you're just looking for a touch of richness and a fluffy result without a lot of extra flavor, you can go as low as a half teaspoon for every egg. Some people say it's best to add the heavy cream in as you whisk the eggs before they hit the pan so everything gets incorporated first, though Gordon Ramsay's perfect scrambled eggs call for exactly the opposite. Pick whichever method you like best.
But for a luscious texture, be sure to cook your eggs on low to medium heat and use your spatula sparingly. Instead of a constant scramble motion, use the spatula to slowly fold the eggs into the middle. This cooking method gives your eggs that perfect chef-style finish. When they're ready to serve, sprinkle some salt on top, and you'll have the creamiest diner-style eggs right from your own kitchen.