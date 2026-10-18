'Impossible Burger' Meant Something Totally Different In The '80s — And It Involved A Box Of Bisquick

Back in the days before cell phones and tablets, we were left trying to entertain ourselves by reading whatever we could get our eyes on, from shampoo bottles to cereal boxes. I distinctly remember my peepers landing on the back of the Bisquick box, fascinated by the recipe for an impossible cheeseburger pie. I wasn't sure exactly what made it impossible, but I saw that it had Bisquick, ground beef, and cheese. It was tough to imagine much that could be better than that.

The "impossible" portion of the pie didn't refer to the vegan burger alternative that you can find at fast food restaurants and grocery stores alike today. Rather, "impossible" referred to the crust that formed from batter rather than a rolled-out pie crust. The version printed on the back of today's Bisquick box is called "Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie," and it's a throwback. We're not sure when it was first printed on the back of the box, but one commenter on the recipe remembered enjoying the dish in the '70s. While the magic of the crust was the star of the show, the rest of the pie was delicious.