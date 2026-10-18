How One Canned Fish Transforms Baked Potatoes Into A Filling, High-Protein Meal

Want to turn that fluffy, starchy baked potato into a full blown, filling, protein-packed meal? Of course you do, it's the dream of any true spud enjoyer. There are many ways to achieve this. You could, for example, add black beans for a boost of protein and fiber, or you could take some inspiration from across the pond and dollop some tuna salad on your spud. These are great additions, but there's one oft overlooked canned fish that you should definitely reach for the next time you pop some potatoes into the oven to bake: canned salmon.

Salmon is more often found in fresh, frozen, or smoked forms, but you shouldn't discount the tinned version. It makes for wonderful salmon cakes, and can be especially delicious in a baked potato. Not only does canned salmon pack a wallop of protein (about 20 grams per 3 ounce serving), it also has great flavor. While not identical to fresh salmon in taste, it does maintain a lot of that same richness in flavor that's signature to the seafood, especially if you buy the right brand.

To add to a potato, simply drain your salmon, remove from its can, gently flake with your fork, and spoon atop your spud along with other toppings, such as sour cream or cheese. Et voilà! You have the perfect salmon-topped baked potato (or at least some inspiration to get you going).