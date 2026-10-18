Make Canned Baked Beans Taste Homemade With A Splash Of This Classic Sauce

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The sweet, smoky flavor of canned baked beans makes them a classic addition to a backyard barbecue or get-together. It might be difficult to imagine making them taste even better — but you can. Adding just a touch of Worcestershire sauce to store-bought baked beans is one way to enhance them without having to make a batch from scratch. The depth and balance it brings can make them taste as good as homemade (or better!).

You can start with a bottle from our ranking of Worcestershire sauces. The ingredients may vary by brand, but the foundational recipe for this condiment includes a unique blend of vinegar, molasses, sugar, salt, onions, anchovies, garlic, cloves, tamarind extract, and chili pepper extract. This combination offers a robust, complex flavor: The anchovies provide a boost of umami; vinegar adds a tangy note; tamarind, a fruit with a flavor reminiscent of dates and apricots, and molasses give the sauce a deep sweetness; and added spices enhance its complexity.

We suggest starting by adding about 1 tablespoon of the condiment to two large cans — around 30 ounces total — of your favorite style of baked beans; it doesn't take much, and you can adjust to taste. For a quick preparation, simply stir the Worcestershire sauce into the beans and heat them in a saucepan on the stovetop. Alternatively, transfer the mixture to a casserole dish, toss in a diced onion and minced garlic, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes.