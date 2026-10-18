Bacon Is 10x More Flavorful When Paired With This Seasoning

Bacon is so famously delicious that it has been paired with all manner of seemingly incongruous other foodstuffs over the years. This salty, fatty pork product has joined so many cupcakes, condiments, and even cocktails over the years that a lot of those items eventually stopped seeming so incongruous after all. Bacon is still beloved today, but pop culture might be a little more discerning about pairing it for actual culinary merits. And a few shakes of Montreal steak seasoning, perhaps the most fascinating jar in your cabinet, can take the sensational bacon taste that you probably expect and enhance it to new realms of depth and complexity.

This seasoning is primarily intended to enhance popular steak cuts like New York strip, filet mignon, and sirloin, so it tracks that Montreal steak seasoning would also be great with proteins like the bacon that you might simply pair with your morning eggs. It makes even more sense when you examine the seasoning's typical ingredients: salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, onion, cayenne pepper, coriander, and dill seeds, all of which mingle terrifically with bacon's rich, savory, often smoky notes. And just how you apply your Montreal steak seasoning to the bacon will dictate how successful the combination can be.