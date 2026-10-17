The Cooking Method That Makes Traditional Southern Fried Chicken Different From All Others

A few tips to heed on your quest for fried chicken glory: First and foremost, always season your chicken prior to dredging, which is, by far, the most important part of the process, as it ensures a crispy crust. Once dredged — and shaken to remove any excess flour — let the chicken rest uncovered on a wire rack for a few minutes before frying to let the coating properly adhere to the meat. (Pro tip: double dredging will give you an even crispier crust.)

It's also recommended start with an oil temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, as it will drop once the chicken is added to the pan. (An oil temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit once the chicken is added gets good results, but going below that can lead to soggy fried chicken.) Maintain a steady temperature with a candy or clip-on thermometer, and let the oil return to 350 degrees before adding the next batch. (If you don't have a candy thermometer handy, an instant-read thermometer will do the trick.)

Start the actual frying process by heating enough oil to come about halfway up the chicken — which may vary depending on its size — in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, carefully add the dredged chicken to the hot oil. Fry on each side, turning frequently to get an even golden exterior, until the chicken is deeply golden brown and cooked through, roughly 15 minutes, or until the thickest part of the chicken piece reads 160 degrees Fahrenheit. When transferring the chicken to a wire rack, salt it immediately for an extra punch of flavor. And bam: juicy, crunchy fried chicken at the ready.