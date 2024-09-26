Yes, A Flour Dredge Does Make A Difference For Your Fried Chicken

The hallmark of perfectly fried chicken is a juicy interior with a shatteringly crispy exterior. To achieve this irresistible textural contrast, a flour dredge is super important. Dredging is a common culinary process whereby a moist ingredient like meat, poultry, or even a vegetable, is coated with a dry, powdery ingredient like flour or a starch before frying or sauteing. This isn't done just out of routine, but because it makes a significant difference in upgrading your fried chicken from all right to delicious.

The most important role the flour coating plays in fried chicken is sealing in moisture to prevent your bird from drying out and becoming tough. It's very easy for most of the moisture in your drumsticks or breasts to evaporate as it cooks in the high-temperature oil in a fryer, but the thin flour layer acts like a buffer to prevent this. Moreover, the flour caramelizes thanks to the direct contact with hot oil, resulting in beautiful brown and crispy coated chicken.

Another advantage of dredging is having the opportunity to add flavor to your poultry dish. The flour works as a base for holding onto seasonings, so when you mix in salt, pepper, garlic powder, and any other spices, it makes sure those flavors stick to the chicken.

