Yes, A Flour Dredge Does Make A Difference For Your Fried Chicken
The hallmark of perfectly fried chicken is a juicy interior with a shatteringly crispy exterior. To achieve this irresistible textural contrast, a flour dredge is super important. Dredging is a common culinary process whereby a moist ingredient like meat, poultry, or even a vegetable, is coated with a dry, powdery ingredient like flour or a starch before frying or sauteing. This isn't done just out of routine, but because it makes a significant difference in upgrading your fried chicken from all right to delicious.
The most important role the flour coating plays in fried chicken is sealing in moisture to prevent your bird from drying out and becoming tough. It's very easy for most of the moisture in your drumsticks or breasts to evaporate as it cooks in the high-temperature oil in a fryer, but the thin flour layer acts like a buffer to prevent this. Moreover, the flour caramelizes thanks to the direct contact with hot oil, resulting in beautiful brown and crispy coated chicken.
Another advantage of dredging is having the opportunity to add flavor to your poultry dish. The flour works as a base for holding onto seasonings, so when you mix in salt, pepper, garlic powder, and any other spices, it makes sure those flavors stick to the chicken.
How to dredge chicken before frying for the best texture
The quality of your fried chicken depends, first and foremost, on the quality of your ingredients. And since chicken is the star here, you'll want to get the best you can afford. The next critical ingredient is the dredging flour. Most recipes call for all-purpose flour, and that's okay. However, if you're aiming for the crunchiest fried chicken that doesn't get soggy within minutes of sitting out on a plate or after being doused in sauce, go for potato starch or a mixture of rice flour and cornstarch.
Before you begin dredging, pat the chicken pieces dry using paper towels. Put the dredging flour in a plate or a bowl and add salt, pepper, and any other seasoning you like, then mix until well combined. Next place the chicken pieces one by one in the flour turning from side to side until every nook and cranny is covered. Finally, shake off the excess flour so you're left with just a thin layer. With that, your chicken is ready to deep fry.
Another coating method is to put the flour in a brown paper bag with the seasonings, then add the chicken pieces. Fold the open end of the bag, hold it tight to create a seal, and then shake the bag for a bit. Remove the pieces from the bag and shake off the excess flour before proceeding to fry.