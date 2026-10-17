Don't Skip These Canned Items At Cracker Barrel's Country Store If You Want Simple, Delicious Pies

Homemade pie is one of those culinary endeavors that can be as complicated or as simple as you need it to be. Feeling ambitious? Make your own crust from scratch and maybe a cream filling that requires time on the stovetop and some tempered eggs. In a rush but want to impress? Grab one of the best premade pie crusts on the market and opt for a filling like pumpkin, pecan, or blueberry that can be easily stirred together in a single bowl. But of course, if you can find a canned pie filling that tastes homemade, even better. Enter Cracker Barrel's canned pie and cobbler fillings, inspired by Cracker Barrel's popular cobbler desserts. The exact availability of these has changed over time, but in the past, the store has sold peach, blackberry, and cherry cobbler and pie filling in glass jars, as well as those same flavors as cobbler fillings in aluminum cans.

Unfortunately, the fillings are currently sold out online, although you can order canned fried apples from Cracker Barrel's website, which could be used to make a pie. But if you live near a Cracker Barrel, it could be worth stopping by or calling to see if they might be in stock. According to the website, the peach cobbler filling is made using just peaches, water, sugar, food starch, citric acid, and coloring. The blackberry cobbler filling has a similar slim list of ingredients — and it's always nice to see an ingredients list populated by recognizable items.