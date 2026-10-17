Change Up Your Grilled Cheese Game — Make It Marilyn Monroe Style

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Marilyn Monroe is probably one of the most iconic women in Hollywood's history — from singing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy to standing on a subway grate in a white dress, the blonde bombshell made quite the mark on Hollywood. Monroe is believed to have frequented Canter's Deli in Los Angeles — an infamous Jewish deli known for its sandwiches and other classic items. But what did she order?

Marc Canter, the current owner of Canter's Deli, told Tasting Table in an exclusive email that Monroe "did sometimes request the grilled cheese sandwich — but changed the bread to rye and asked for Swiss cheese, and added grilled tomatoes to it." Canter's has since paid homage to Monroe by adding her modified sandwich order to its menu, dubbing it The Marilyn. You can make your very own Marilyn-style grilled cheese at home, and it's quite delicious.

The combination of rye bread and Swiss cheese is a classic one, utilized most notably in a Reuben zhuzhed up with corned beef and sauerkraut (we've got a recipe for a homemade one here). This combo works for a reason. Rye bread is quite dense, with a slightly sour, bitter flavor. Jewish delis often add caraway seeds, which bring a sharp, slightly sweet bite to the bread. Swiss cheese, which melts very easily, is more nutty and mellow in flavor. The combination of the two is a match made in heaven, making for a wonderfully unique iteration of a grilled cheese sandwich. This combo benefits from some acidity to break up the richness, hence the sauerkraut in a Reuben, or in Marilyn's case, the grilled tomatoes. Grilled tomatoes are both sweet and sour (due to the caramelization on the grill). When you put all three together, it makes for an upgraded grilled cheese that appeals to the taste buds.