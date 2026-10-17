3 Of Trader Joe's Best Bakery Items In 2026 Are The Same Product In Different Flavors
From its fun and delicious snacks to its wide variety of frozen meals to its large selection of breakfast items, Trader Joe's is known for cranking out quality products at fair prices. The grocery store chain's bakery aisle is no slouch either — which might be surprising since Trader Joe's doesn't have an in-store bakery.
Like most years, Trader Joe's brought in quite a few new bakery items in 2026. We gathered seven of the best bakery finds at Trader Joe's so far, and one particular item, in three flavors, kept standing out: Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes. The toasted coconut, strawberry, and lemon mini sheet cakes are both delicious and affordable, ranging from $5.49 to $5.99 depending on flavor and location. We haven't even mentioned Trader Joe's dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake (it's been around a few years), but it topped our list of the best store-bought chocolate cakes.
Of these mini sheet cakes, the toasted coconut and strawberry are limited-time offerings — if you want to try them, now is better than later. You can find references to these desserts all over the internet, whether it's standard reviews, copycat recipes, or as ideas for desserts at parties. They look good, taste good, and most customer reviews agree that TJ's mini sheet cakes are delicious.
Redditors love Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes
When a grocery store chain can consistently create a tasty item at a fair price, you know said chain should expect plenty of positive feedback. That's certainly the case when it comes to the mini sheet cakes at Trader Joe's. All three of the flavors we enjoyed also have outstanding customer reviews.
Of the toasted coconut mini sheet cake, one Redditor says, "It is soooo good! Moist, rich and the perfect amount of coconutty flavor and chewy little bits. I want to buy 100 and keep them in my freezer." As for the strawberry sheet cake, some Redditors say it's always sold out. But, those that have tried this cake tend to give it great reviews. One Redditor says, "This one is a perfect 10/10 for me! Like other people have said, the strawberry flavor in the cake is pretty subtle, but I think the frosting has the perfect level of strawberry flavoring." Finally, the lemon mini sheet cake has its fair share of fans as well. "Snagged one yesterday for the first time," another Redditor comments. "Definitely ate ⅓ of it by myself already. Trying to practice restraint. It's hard!"
Outside of the mini sheet cakes, we were also impressed by several other Trader Joe's finds in 2026. The Earl Grey Blondie Bars, Triple Chip Crispy Cookies, Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins, and the Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles were all standouts. But if you even remotely enjoy sheet cakes, you absolutely can't go wrong with the options at Trader Joe's. Whether it's dark chocolate ganache, toasted coconut, strawberry, or the lemon mini sheet cakes, all four of these desserts are winners.