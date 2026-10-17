The $2 Aldi Side Dish That Should Be A Staple In Your Pantry
If you've ever tried to make perfect risotto at home, you know how finicky this simple rice dish can be. It requires a lot of hands-on work — stirring frequently, constantly adding broth, and making sure the risotto finishes with a creamy texture, not a clumpy one. In the world of Italian dishes, risotto is a rather demanding dish that requires care and attention.
So if you ever hear about a possible way to make this dish easier, it's definitely worth a try. And wouldn't you know it? Aldi has provided just that with its Priano Four Cheese Risotto. According to some Aldi customers, this risotto is an absolute winner of a dish — and, better yet, it's only $1.99 online for a six-ounce package that serves two people. Aldi also has it in other flavors too, including roasted garlic and mushroom.
Making this risotto dish is almost identical to any other standard rice dish, which means no constant stirring or ladling broth in the pot every two minutes. The directions call for mixing it with water in a pot and boiling. Give it a stir every now and then, and you'll know the risotto is done once all the water has been absorbed, which takes about 15 minutes. You can then add more grated cheese or butter and dig in — it's literally that simple. Alternatively, you could just mix the risotto with water and pop it in the microwave for a few minutes. This way, your starchy side will cook itself while you work on the main.
Reddit loves this starchy Aldi find
According to Aldi customers who've tried it, this risotto is quite good and definitely worth giving a try. Reviews of the Priano risotto on Reddit are pretty consistent. "They are great. I always add butter and grated parmesan cheese at the end," says one Redditor. They also suggest swapping the water with stock for even more flavor. Fans like the roasted garlic variant as well. As a shopper on Reddit said: "Roasted garlic is the bomb! Added butter, Parmesan and sautéd mushrooms! DEE-vine!" You could also follow their lead and pair the risotto with spinach, some shrimp and scallops (or crab cakes), and a slice or two of garlic bread to turn this Aldi staple into a complete meal.
Redditors also think that it's very similar to homemade risotto, but much easier. "I looove it but also hate cooking real risotto so this hits that spot," wrote one Redditor. While not all the reviews are as positive — some complain about the texture, excessive saltiness, and even a sweet, yeasty smell — overall Aldi seems to have a winner with this risotto. Many reviewers do note that the timing in the printed instructions are off, however, and suggest cooking the risotto at least 10 more minutes than directed.
No one is claiming that Aldi's Priano risotto could be at a Gordon Ramsay three Michelin star restaurant. But if you need a risotto option that cooks more like regular rice — one that has a bit of that set it and forget it vibe — then these prepackaged boxes might be for you. Pair it with a protein or even just eat it on its own, either way you'll have a nice hearty dinner at a very affordable price.