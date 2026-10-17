The $2 Aldi Side Dish That Should Be A Staple In Your Pantry

If you've ever tried to make perfect risotto at home, you know how finicky this simple rice dish can be. It requires a lot of hands-on work — stirring frequently, constantly adding broth, and making sure the risotto finishes with a creamy texture, not a clumpy one. In the world of Italian dishes, risotto is a rather demanding dish that requires care and attention.

So if you ever hear about a possible way to make this dish easier, it's definitely worth a try. And wouldn't you know it? Aldi has provided just that with its Priano Four Cheese Risotto. According to some Aldi customers, this risotto is an absolute winner of a dish — and, better yet, it's only $1.99 online for a six-ounce package that serves two people. Aldi also has it in other flavors too, including roasted garlic and mushroom.

Making this risotto dish is almost identical to any other standard rice dish, which means no constant stirring or ladling broth in the pot every two minutes. The directions call for mixing it with water in a pot and boiling. Give it a stir every now and then, and you'll know the risotto is done once all the water has been absorbed, which takes about 15 minutes. You can then add more grated cheese or butter and dig in — it's literally that simple. Alternatively, you could just mix the risotto with water and pop it in the microwave for a few minutes. This way, your starchy side will cook itself while you work on the main.