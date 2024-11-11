The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant That Has Maintained Its Michelin Rating For Decades
When you think of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you might picture him yelling at an up-and-coming chef or putting a piece of bread over each of a person's ears and calling them an idiot sandwich. But it turns out that his made-for-TV attitude comes from a knowledgeable place, since he is one of the world's most awarded chefs, with eight Michelin stars (Ramsay used to have more, but lost one) at his restaurants around the world. But it's Ramsay's first solo venture, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, that holds three Michelin stars in London, and has done so for decades.
In 1998, Ramsay, who by then had worked at a number of well-recognized restaurants, wanted to go out on his own in the industry. His first-ever restaurant was his namesake, and it remains his most-decorated. In 2001, within just three years of opening, it was awarded all three stars, with each Michelin star meaning higher quality in the restaurant. Ramsay refers to it as his flagship restaurant, and it holds the record as London's longest consecutive-earning three Michelin star spot.
Gordon Ramsay's first restaurant is his most-decorated
Ramsay owns a plethora of restaurants globally, and four hold Michelin stars. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is situated in London's Chelsea neighborhood, where it serves up French-inspired cuisine. This changes from time to time, but diners can indulge in appetizers such as seafood ravioli made with lobster, langoustine, and salmon, or Isle of Skye scallops with maitake and black garlic.
Dinner entrees range from 100-day aged Cumbrian Blue Grey steak to a roast pigeon. And the current dinner price for both an appetizer and entrée is about $235, according to the menu. Those who love an element of surprise can opt for a carte-blanche dinner, which gives chef patron Matt Abé full control of your meal. But be prepared to pay up since this option runs $340 per person.
In 2025, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay will launch Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, which is an exclusive 12-seat dining experience at a "sky high" venue, though very few details of the new venture have been revealed.