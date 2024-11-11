The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant That Has Maintained Its Michelin Rating For Decades

When you think of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, you might picture him yelling at an up-and-coming chef or putting a piece of bread over each of a person's ears and calling them an idiot sandwich. But it turns out that his made-for-TV attitude comes from a knowledgeable place, since he is one of the world's most awarded chefs, with eight Michelin stars (Ramsay used to have more, but lost one) at his restaurants around the world. But it's Ramsay's first solo venture, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, that holds three Michelin stars in London, and has done so for decades.

In 1998, Ramsay, who by then had worked at a number of well-recognized restaurants, wanted to go out on his own in the industry. His first-ever restaurant was his namesake, and it remains his most-decorated. In 2001, within just three years of opening, it was awarded all three stars, with each Michelin star meaning higher quality in the restaurant. Ramsay refers to it as his flagship restaurant, and it holds the record as London's longest consecutive-earning three Michelin star spot.