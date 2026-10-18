Give Chicken Parm A Southern-Style Makeover With One Bold Ingredient Swap

There are a few tips to heed for this Southern-style makeover. Make sure your tomatoes are firm to the touch and completely green, and make sure to liberally salt them prior to dredging to draw out any excess moisture. Just like with classic chicken parm, the process afterward is simple — and the dredging station is crucial to the process. For the crispiest results, set up all-purpose flour in one bowl; eggs, whisked with a tablespoon of water (or hot sauce, again), in another; and a mix of cornmeal and panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl, seasoned with salt and pepper. A number of spices, too, can be added to the breadcrumb mixture, including smoked paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, and onion powder, for even more flavor. Working in batches, dip each tomato slice first in the flour, followed by the egg mixture, and finally in the cornmeal-panko mixture.

You can then pan-fry the tomatoes in a nonstick or cast-iron skillet as you would the chicken. Pan frying dredged green tomatoes over deep frying also ensures less grease and maximum green tomato flavor. Make sure to transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate after to drain off any excess grease — you don't want them to get soggy. The glorious fried green tomatoes will be ready to go on a sheet pan from there, and be topped with a thin layer of marinara sauce (too much will make them mushy). If you like some heat, you can also swap the marinara with spicy Buffalo sauce for a perfect Southern game day treat. Add a generous handful of freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan, place them under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly and golden, and your Southern-inspired parmesan is served.