For The Most Flavorful 10-Minute Pasta Sauce, Grab Some Garlic, Oil, And A Blender

If you've got nothing but a few cloves of garlic and some pantry staples in the kitchen, there's no need to run to the store just yet — you're actually already halfway to a surprisingly luxurious pasta dinner. If you cook the garlic and then blend it with olive oil and a splash of water, you've got a silky, garlicky sauce that is anything but lacking in flavor. It takes its inspiration from a classic Italian pasta sauce called aglio e olio, which translates to "garlic and oil." It's a go-to dish in Italian households when time is of the essence, traditionally associated with spaghettata di mezzanotte or "midnight pasta." This blender method takes the same basic flavors and just gives them a bit of a different texture.

It's a particularly useful move when you're cooking pasta, as you can use some of the starchy cooking water from that instead of plain water. Pasta water, salted just the right amount, helps the oil and liquid bind together in addition to adding some extra seasoning to the dish. And this is only the starting point because with a few simple additions, you can take this garlicky base in all kinds of different directions.