First-Class Passengers On The Titanic Ate Roasted Meats Paired With This Sweet Sauce

On the evening of April 14, 1912, the first-class passengers on the RMS Titanic sat down to a hearty meal that included 11 courses, plus cheese, with wine pairings. It was no quick bite. It likely took the diners around four hours to consume their repast. Among the many foods these very rich VIPs, which included heirs to the Guggenheim and Astor fortunes, enjoyed that evening of what would turn out to be their final meal on the ship, there was a surprising side that accompanied a roasted meat. It was applesauce served with calvados-glazed roast duckling, offered as a choice for the fifth course.

Applesauce may seem like an odd choice for such an extravagant meal, but it was a traditional side for roast meat, like pork, or fowl, such as goose and duck, since the tartly sweet flavor of the applesauce cuts through the meat's rich fattiness. This certainly wasn't unusual; we've found similar pairings from the same time period and contemporary recipes as well. But what was a bit more uncommon was how the chef prepared the applesauce, compared to today's versions, and the duckling recipe itself.