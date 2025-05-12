14 Different Foods Eaten Aboard The Titanic

At the time of its maiden voyage in 1912 — and subsequent sinking — the R.M.S. Titanic had been one of the most opulent ships to sail as well as the largest. Fanciness was the point of the Titanic, as the team at White Star — the company that commissioned the building of the Titanic — wanted to hold a fleet of comfort-forward ships. To make that fleet a reality, they also built two sister ships to the Titanic, the R.M.S Olympic (which sailed first in 1911) and the H.M.H.S Britannic, which have their own stories. The Titanic and its sister ships set a new standard for transatlantic travel, which had been a historically difficult and uncomfortable journey beforehand. Even the third class sections of the ship offered better amenities than others.

Curiosity around what life was like on the ship have only been further spurred by films like James Cameron's "Titanic," and the truth varies depending on what class a passenger was in. Those in first class were, as expected, wealthy individuals who could afford the ticket and ate meals according to their status. Many in second and third class had no fame to speak of, and their accommodations and food only went as far as the amount of money they spent on their tickets. So what exactly did people eat on the Titanic during its days of travel before disaster struck? We're diving into 14 meals and foods eaten by passengers from first to third class.