Pasta Sauce Has 10x Better Flavor When You Add This Smoky Seasoning

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Pasta lovers know that noodles are only half of the equation. Without an especially tasty sauce, the dish won't become greater than the sum of its parts. But whether you make pasta sauce from scratch or buy it at the grocery store to save money, there's one seasoning you shouldn't overlook when you want to add depth and complexity: smoked paprika.

Also known as pimentón, smoked paprika is similar to the standard kind (they're both pulverized dried red peppers), except it's dried using a hefty dose of wood smoke. This makes it a powerfully earthy, woodsy seasoning – perfect for upgrading practically any kind of pasta sauce with a flavor that makes an impact from the first mouthful. In tomato-based sauces, its smokiness tones down the nightshades' acidity and adds a robust, fire-roasted savor; in creamy sauces, its earthiness mellows. And because smoked paprika comes in both sweet and spicy varieties, you can easily adjust your sauce's heat level to suit your palate. So, something like McCormick's Gourmet Collection Organic Smoked Paprika would be perfect for boosting basic marinara or rounding out an umami-rich puttanesca, while a fiery variety like La Dalia's Spanish Hot Smoked Paprika can kick your arrabiata into high gear. Its smokiness also does wonders for meat sauces, accentuating their heartiness. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when seasoning your pasta sauce for the best results.