Spice Up Your Mac And Cheese By Adding One Bold Canned Soup

When you add this soup to homemade mac and cheese, it does a lot of heavy lifting in the flavor and texture department. Many homemade mac and cheese recipes call for making a roux to act a thickening agent, but this soup eliminates the need for one. Since it's condensed, it will already have a thick consistency, but to turn it into a sauce, you'll need to mix in milk. For a thinner sauce, you can add in ⅔ cup of milk and ⅔ cup of water, or for a thicker consistency, you can add ½ cup of milk.

You can add the soup and milk to a saucepan to combine while your pasta is cooking, then mix everything together once your sauce is to your desired consistency and your pasta is al dente. If you really want to save yourself the effort, you could even make this a no-boil recipe by combining your uncooked macaroni, soup, and milk to a baking dish and popping it in the oven.

While this spicy mac and cheese is flavorful on its own, you can add in extra shredded cheese if you like it extra cheesy, or add in green chiles or extra jalapeños for even more heat. While there are plenty of canned soups that can seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, the Campbell's Spicy Nacho Cheese Soup deserves a special spot on your list.