Which Frank's RedHot Sauce Is The Absolute Spiciest?

Frank's RedHot is known for its classic hot sauce, which can be added to "everything" according to its famed commercials. There are a few variations, and Chowhound ranked its Buffalo sauce seventh on our list. Frank's Original is made with only five ingredients: aged cayenne peppers, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, and water. But, for an extra boost of spice, try the brand's absolute hottest sauce: Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot.

Frank's Xtra Hot contains all the same ingredients as its original formula, but apparently with a lot more spice. Those cayenne peppers are working overtime; the brand says its Xtra Hot version is four times spicier than the original. You can use it on all the same foods as you would the standard kind, but this one might burn your taste buds so you might need less; odds are a bottle lasts you longer. Frank's Xtra Hot also has "natural flavors" written in its ingredients list, which its original formula omits, so that could also contribute to the extra spice.