Which Frank's RedHot Sauce Is The Absolute Spiciest?
Frank's RedHot is known for its classic hot sauce, which can be added to "everything" according to its famed commercials. There are a few variations, and Chowhound ranked its Buffalo sauce seventh on our list. Frank's Original is made with only five ingredients: aged cayenne peppers, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, and water. But, for an extra boost of spice, try the brand's absolute hottest sauce: Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot.
Frank's Xtra Hot contains all the same ingredients as its original formula, but apparently with a lot more spice. Those cayenne peppers are working overtime; the brand says its Xtra Hot version is four times spicier than the original. You can use it on all the same foods as you would the standard kind, but this one might burn your taste buds so you might need less; odds are a bottle lasts you longer. Frank's Xtra Hot also has "natural flavors" written in its ingredients list, which its original formula omits, so that could also contribute to the extra spice.
How to use Frank's Xtra Hot sauce
Hot sauce generally works well on anything from eggs to sandwiches and even to add a little more oomf to your favorite Buffalo or Nashville hot chicken dip. Reddit users seem to think Frank's Xtra Hot version is better than the original, though it could depend on your preferred spice level; some say they "don't even use regular anymore" after discovering the hotter variation.
Flavor-wise, there's no difference outside of the heat level because the ingredients are the same. People recommend using it for a classic Buffalo wings recipe when you want a little more heat from Buffalo sauce — especially when paired with blue cheese, which complements the heat well. Someone else suggested a less-common use: Pairing it with mustard and adding it to hot dogs. The only critique, it seems, is that some think the sauce is too salty. You can buy it in a 12-ounce bottle, or true fans can purchase a Frank's RedHot Xtra Hot 1-gallon jug.