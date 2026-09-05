Don't Forget To Bring Cash For One Of NYC's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spots
New York is very much a foodie town, and one of the most fun things about the city is checking out storied restaurants with long-term followings and fixtures in pop culture. For lovers of both burgers and movies, J.G. Melon should be considered a must-try. Food critics and lifestyle publications have heaped praise upon it repeatedly over the years, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay even called it his favorite place for a burger. But here's the thing you absolutely must know before you drop by for your next great Big Apple lunch — J.G. Melon is cash only.
This may be a bit of a shock if you regularly go out to eat, as paying with cash at restaurants is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. And, according to a 2026 Pew Research study, only 12% of Americans pay for their weekly purchases in cash while over 40% never do. That doesn't stop some restaurants from still being cash-only for various reasons, but for J.G. Melon, the decision seems less about leaving a digital footprint and more about adhering to decades-long tradition. Tucked into a corner on Third Avenue and 74th Street on the Upper East Side, this spot has been serving up burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more since 1972 and has also achieved local landmark status as a filming location (most notably for a "Kramer vs. Kramer" scene with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep).
How much cash you'll need to bring for a burger at J.G. Melon
Those who want a burger at J.G. Melon have several options at different price points. According to the restaurant's posted online menu, the cheapest ground-meat sandwich is the turkey burger for $13.50, rising to $14.25 for a regular hamburger, and $15.25 for a cheeseburger or bacon burger. The priciest burger of the bunch is the bacon cheeseburger at $16.25. Want a side of the restaurant's beloved cottage fried potatoes (basically round, crinkle-cut french fries)? That'll be another $8. Still, given that the average burger in the United States costs $14.72, according to July 2026 Toast POS data, Melon's prices aren't bad for New York City, infamously one of the nation's priciest metropolises. J.G. Melon's burger also made Chowhound's list of the best hole-in-the-wall burgers in every state, so it could be considered a steal.
It's worth noting that J.G. Melon hasn't always been cash-only, though. According to a New York Times interview with an employee, the restaurant started accepting credit cards in 2020, apparently in response to changing standards during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the practice of taking cards appears to have only been temporary, since, as of August 2026, the restaurant's website still says only cash is accepted.
Other quirks to know about J.G. Melon before going
Being cash-only is a defining feature of J.G. Melon (along with its highly rated burger, of course), but it's not the only quirk that sets this place apart. While most burger joints in the United States are casual, J.G. Melon has a dress code listed on its website: preppy. That may also come as a surprise given the traditional tavern vibes and checkered tablecloths at this spot, but it has frequently hosted celebrities over the years. So, while we couldn't find any reports of customers getting kicked out for dressing too casual, you might not want to show up in your old, ripped, and stained jeans.
Another thing to know before you roll up with a whole crowd is that J.G. Melon doesn't take reservations. According to some customers on Reddit, this means some incredibly long wait times on weekends and peak hours, with one visitor reporting a 90-minute wait. Still, the general consensus is that the burgers, fries, and martinis are worth it. "This is still one of the best damn burgers in America," writes burger expert George Motz (of Hamburger America) on Instagram. If you don't mind jumping through a few unconventional hoops, you can decide whether or not the decades of hype are warranted.