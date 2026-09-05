Don't Forget To Bring Cash For One Of NYC's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Spots

New York is very much a foodie town, and one of the most fun things about the city is checking out storied restaurants with long-term followings and fixtures in pop culture. For lovers of both burgers and movies, J.G. Melon should be considered a must-try. Food critics and lifestyle publications have heaped praise upon it repeatedly over the years, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay even called it his favorite place for a burger. But here's the thing you absolutely must know before you drop by for your next great Big Apple lunch — J.G. Melon is cash only.

This may be a bit of a shock if you regularly go out to eat, as paying with cash at restaurants is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. And, according to a 2026 Pew Research study, only 12% of Americans pay for their weekly purchases in cash while over 40% never do. That doesn't stop some restaurants from still being cash-only for various reasons, but for J.G. Melon, the decision seems less about leaving a digital footprint and more about adhering to decades-long tradition. Tucked into a corner on Third Avenue and 74th Street on the Upper East Side, this spot has been serving up burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more since 1972 and has also achieved local landmark status as a filming location (most notably for a "Kramer vs. Kramer" scene with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep).