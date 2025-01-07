One Of Bobby Flay's Favorite Burgers Is From An Iconic New York City Restaurant
It's natural to be curious about what the most famous chefs in the world are noshing on in their off-duty hours. For TV host, cookbook author, restaurateur, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, the answer is simple — and something most of us can get on board with. "I am a burger guy," Flay said, describing his deepest post-work cravings in an episode of Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate: Burgers." And with his New York roots, Flay finds his fix in a very particular Manhattan establishment. J.G. Melon on the Upper East Side has been serving its community for more than 50 years, and believes in a mission of providing customers with "the quintessential New York City Burger experience."
The owners refuse to share the secret blend, but Flay is adamant that "the meat is fantastic," citing that its fat content ensures both flavor and moisture. From there, it's cooked on a flat-top griddle, not a grill, which owner Shaun Young said "actually sears the meat so all the juices and flavors stay in."
The JG Melon Difference
When he drops into JG Melon, chef Bobby Flay asks for double American cheese on his burger, which he believes is critical to the experience. The bun for this iconic offering is a simple one — soft and unseeded — and the patty is topped with sliced pickles and ketchup.
You may already know what makes a New York hot dog unique, but according to Flay, "if you want a really good burger, go to JG Melon's." His advice shouldn't be too hard to heed. With an added location in Greenwich Village, burger lovers looking for what to eat with 24 hours in New York can now follow his guidance in multiple parts of Manhattan.
Today, the cheeseburger goes for $14.50 (not a bad option for eating in New York City on a budget), and you can follow it up with a slice of pie (pecan, key lime, seasonal fruit or even apple sour cream walnut). The dress code is described as preppy, and it's a cash only spot so plan accordingly, but if Flay has anything to say about it, the journey will be worth it.