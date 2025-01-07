One Of Bobby Flay's Favorite Burgers Is From An Iconic New York City Restaurant

When he drops into JG Melon, chef Bobby Flay asks for double American cheese on his burger, which he believes is critical to the experience. The bun for this iconic offering is a simple one — soft and unseeded — and the patty is topped with sliced pickles and ketchup.

You may already know what makes a New York hot dog unique, but according to Flay, "if you want a really good burger, go to JG Melon's." His advice shouldn't be too hard to heed. With an added location in Greenwich Village, burger lovers looking for what to eat with 24 hours in New York can now follow his guidance in multiple parts of Manhattan.

Today, the cheeseburger goes for $14.50 (not a bad option for eating in New York City on a budget), and you can follow it up with a slice of pie (pecan, key lime, seasonal fruit or even apple sour cream walnut). The dress code is described as preppy, and it's a cash only spot so plan accordingly, but if Flay has anything to say about it, the journey will be worth it.