What's The Average Lifespan Of A Staub Dutch Oven?
When it comes to pricey kitchen tools, you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth. Dutch ovens are heavy, oven-safe, cast-iron pots that can cost a pretty penny, but they're rock stars in the kitchen. If you've decided that you need a Dutch oven in your kitchen (I'm with you), it makes sense to choose a highly regarded brand, like Staub. When properly maintained (more on that in just a bit), you can expect your Staub Dutch oven to last a lifetime — or even longer. The Staub website refers to its Dutch ovens as heirloom pieces, and given each piece's high-quality construction, we can see how they could be passed from one generation to the next.
To create Dutch ovens that last a lifetime (and then some), Staub starts by pouring molten cast iron into molds in its foundry in France, then hand-finishes and enamels each one. You'll never need to season your Staub Dutch oven, as it's good to use after a quick wash as soon as it's unpacked. That being said, there are a few care tips you'll want to keep in mind to help your Dutch oven hold up for years to come.
How to maintain and care for your Staub Dutch oven
If you've been lucky enough to acquire a Staub Dutch oven for your kitchen, you'll want to make sure you take the steps necessary to help it last for decades (or centuries) to come before you start baking bread, braising meat, or even deep-frying croquettes (a Dutch oven is actually superior to other cookware for deep-frying food). When you're using your Staub Dutch oven, the company recommends that you only use wooden or silicone kitchen tools (other tools may scratch your Dutch oven's enameled surface). Before cleaning, let it cool down fully. If your Dutch oven has burnt-on stains, soak it in boiling water with a bit of baking soda to help the stains come loose. While you can toss your Staub Dutch oven in the dishwasher, the company recommends that you do so infrequently. You'll also want to keep an eye on the handles and knobs — you might need to tighten them every now and again.
Zwilling, the Germany-based company that owns Staub, offers a limited lifetime warranty on Staub products. While this doesn't protect you from issues caused by misuse, it does cover manufacturer's defects. If you think you may have a defective Staub Dutch oven on your hand, you can provide proof of purchase and submit a warranty request for a replacement. Aside from any defects, however, you can generally expect your Staub to last for your lifetime — and, potentially, for generations beyond.