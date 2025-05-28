The Practical Reason A Dutch Oven Is Superior For Deep-Frying Food

Nothing beats a crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside piece of fried chicken served next to a massive plate of crunchy french fries topped with a generous amount of ketchup. When those cravings hit and you've already got all the necessary ingredients at home, the only thing left to do is roll up your sleeves and figure out which cookware delivers the best result.

A deep fryer's the most obvious choice, but it's not everybody's go-to kitchen staple. So, before you mess up your meal with any of the 12 deep-frying mistakes you may not even know you're making, choose wisely and grab your Dutch oven. For those wondering what a Dutch oven is and if you really need one, the short answer is it's a shallow seasoned cast iron pot with a tight-fitting lid and you absolutely need it. The reason it outperforms pretty much any other appliance when it comes to deep frying is its exceptional heat retention and distribution thanks to its high, thick walls and heavy bottom. If that's not enough, the enameled surface makes the cleaning process super easy since food doesn't stick to it. But how do you take full advantage of a Dutch oven when deep frying at home?