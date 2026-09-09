This Classic Sandwich Might Be The Best Way To Use Up Leftover Pot Roast
Pot roast is an easy and affordable way to get dinner on the table on a busy weeknight, but it typically generates a lot of leftover meat. And with grocery prices as they are these days, wasting food just isn't an appealing idea. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to use up that leftover pot roast, but one sandwich might just be your best choice. A classic grilled cheese is not just comfort food at its finest; it's an opportunity to express your culinary creativity by adding in extra ingredients. And when you pair it with that leftover pot roast sitting in your fridge, you not only give new life to your leftovers, but change the grilled cheese game by adding flavor and texture to an already terrific sandwich.
It's easy to customize a grilled cheese and turn it into a next-level sandwich creation. In fact, something as simple as swapping out butter for mayo can mean a big difference in the flavor profile. But add your leftover pot roast meat to a crispy-on-the-outside and melty-on-the-inside grilled cheese, and comfort food takes on new meaning. The meat will already be perfectly tender and well flavored after the long and slow cooking treatment a pot roast gets, so all you'll need to do is slice or shred it and reheat it, then spread it evenly in between the bread and cheese. Once your sandwich is assembled, grill it until the bread is toasty and brown and the cheese is perfectly melted.
Tips on perfecting a meaty grilled cheese sandwich
To make sure your sandwich hits on every level, you'll want to perfect the ratio between cheese and meat. Go for about ¾ cup to 1 cup of roast per sandwich, balanced by about two slices of cheese. As for what bread to use, your favorite is fine, though the sturdier it is, the better it can hold up to all your ingredients.
When reheating the roast, your best bet is skipping the microwave so that the meat doesn't overcook and dry out, leaving stringy, rubbery bits with jerky-like edges in your otherwise unctuous sandwich. Instead, use the oven and/or a frying pan. If you get a bit of a sear on the meat, the Maillard reaction will bring even more meaty, umami flavor to your meal. And while moisture is good, too much makes a soggy sandwich: drain off the pot roast juice (and set it aside for a lovely au just for dipping) before you use it.
For the smooth, even melt you're after in this sandwich, use freshly grated cheese and avoid cheeses aged more than 18 months. Nutty Gruyère is a great choice with beef, as are Cheddar, fontina, or mozzarella. But you can always try different cheeses for the flavor and consistency that best suits your taste buds. In fact, using more than one cheese is an excellent idea, since different types have different flavors and different melting capabilities. The unique textures and flavor pairings that result, especially paired with the savory flavors of slow-roasted beef, will be a delightful surprise every time.