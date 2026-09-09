This Classic Sandwich Might Be The Best Way To Use Up Leftover Pot Roast

To make sure your sandwich hits on every level, you'll want to perfect the ratio between cheese and meat. Go for about ¾ cup to 1 cup of roast per sandwich, balanced by about two slices of cheese. As for what bread to use, your favorite is fine, though the sturdier it is, the better it can hold up to all your ingredients.

When reheating the roast, your best bet is skipping the microwave so that the meat doesn't overcook and dry out, leaving stringy, rubbery bits with jerky-like edges in your otherwise unctuous sandwich. Instead, use the oven and/or a frying pan. If you get a bit of a sear on the meat, the Maillard reaction will bring even more meaty, umami flavor to your meal. And while moisture is good, too much makes a soggy sandwich: drain off the pot roast juice (and set it aside for a lovely au just for dipping) before you use it.

For the smooth, even melt you're after in this sandwich, use freshly grated cheese and avoid cheeses aged more than 18 months. Nutty Gruyère is a great choice with beef, as are Cheddar, fontina, or mozzarella. But you can always try different cheeses for the flavor and consistency that best suits your taste buds. In fact, using more than one cheese is an excellent idea, since different types have different flavors and different melting capabilities. The unique textures and flavor pairings that result, especially paired with the savory flavors of slow-roasted beef, will be a delightful surprise every time.