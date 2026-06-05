How To Make Next-Level Grilled Cheese — You're Doing It All Wrong

There aren't many foods that compare to the savory flavor and crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside texture of a well-made grilled cheese sandwich. The combination of buttered bread and melted cheese are truly a match made in food heaven. With such a simple dish, it might seem like it's hard to get it wrong, but experienced and novice foodies are guilty of overcomplicating this nostalgic sandwich by dressing it up with too many extra ingredients and condiments.

In Chowhound's latest "You're Doing It All Wrong" video, master food expert and chef Josh Donelson showcases three unique ways to upgrade classic grilled cheese sandwiches. The best part? Each variation has its own signature flavor and texture, but only calls for a simple assortment of ingredients. One sandwich includes brie and pan-fried pears, and another contains extra cheese and one special condiment for an extra crisp and flavorful crust. The spicy grilled cheese includes everything you love about creamy and salty jalapeño poppers.

Donelson also shares tips to help you achieve evenly toasted bread and perfectly melted cheese each and every time whether you enhance traditional grilled cheese sandwiches with sweet, savory, and spicy flavors.