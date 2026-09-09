Fried Chicken Gets Ultimate Crunch And Flavor When Coated In This Classic Snack Staple

Potato chips, the flavorful if not-so-healthy snack we can't stop enjoying, have multiple uses beyond opening a bag and devouring it while bingeing "Daredevil" on your couch (oh, is that just me?). One unexpected thing you can do with them is use them as breading for fried chicken. Sure, you can pick up a box of Popeyes or Jollibee's award-winning Chickenjoy, but that can get expensive. With the right technique, the vast assortment of chips available at supermarkets, convenience stores, and more specialized grocery stores can help you turn dinnertime into a fried chicken adventure.

One great thing about this method is its simplicity, and get delicious results once you find a solid fried chicken recipe to start with. When using potato chips, you might think that because the snack is salty, it will be enough to season your chicken, but that's not actually the case. Your seasoning can be as simple as salt and pepper, but I love adding garlic salt, lemon pepper, and just enough cayenne pepper to give it subtle heat. Dredge your seasoned chicken in flour, dip it in egg wash, and then coat it with the chips. To prepare the chips, you can crumble them by hand in the bag, but that will create many uneven pieces. Using a blender will turn the chips into powder, which may remove some of the crunch. You're better off putting them inside a resealable plastic bag and hitting them with a meat mallet.