5 Ordering Tips For Better Chicken Tenders At Popeyes

When it comes to fast food chains, there are few that rival the deliciousness of Popeyes. Even the late, great foodie sage Anthony Bourdain counted Popeyes as one of his favorite fast food spots. Popeyes is known for its fried chicken, shrimp, and Cajun-inspired fast food items that pack a ton of Louisiana flavor into unassuming cardboard packaging. One of the chain's most enduring menu items is its chicken tenders. They are crisp, crunchy, and moist on the inside. They are, in a word, perfect. However, sometimes perfect could do for a little twist, a bit of sauce, or an unconventional hack.

With this in mind, we've gathered five of the best ordering tips to perk up your next order of Popeyes tenders, be they blackened, mild, or spicy in flavor. Each of these hacks will help transform your chicken tendies into a new and exciting meal that just might refresh your love of these crispy little delights. Fair warning, though, you might not want to read this on an empty stomach, or else you might soon find yourself in the drive-thru line of your local Popeyes.