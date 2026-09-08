5 Ordering Tips For Better Chicken Tenders At Popeyes
When it comes to fast food chains, there are few that rival the deliciousness of Popeyes. Even the late, great foodie sage Anthony Bourdain counted Popeyes as one of his favorite fast food spots. Popeyes is known for its fried chicken, shrimp, and Cajun-inspired fast food items that pack a ton of Louisiana flavor into unassuming cardboard packaging. One of the chain's most enduring menu items is its chicken tenders. They are crisp, crunchy, and moist on the inside. They are, in a word, perfect. However, sometimes perfect could do for a little twist, a bit of sauce, or an unconventional hack.
With this in mind, we've gathered five of the best ordering tips to perk up your next order of Popeyes tenders, be they blackened, mild, or spicy in flavor. Each of these hacks will help transform your chicken tendies into a new and exciting meal that just might refresh your love of these crispy little delights. Fair warning, though, you might not want to read this on an empty stomach, or else you might soon find yourself in the drive-thru line of your local Popeyes.
Order them with mashed potatoes for dipping
Popeyes offers no shortage of dips for its chicken tenders. The fast food chain has two types of ranch (blackened ranch and buttermilk ranch), as well as Buffalo and honey mustard dips. However, the best dipping sauce of all might not actually be a sauce, but the chain's mashed potatoes and Cajun gravy. Now, this hack is nothing new. I've been using Popeyes mashed potatoes as dipping sauce for years, and plenty of people online have shared the gospel of dunking chicken in the spuds. The Cajun gravy adds a super savory flavor that enhances the savory flavor of your tenders. Plus, those creamy mashed potatoes make a wonderful foil to the crispy, crunchy tenders.
This hack works for pretty much every version of Popeyes tenders, from regular to spicy to even the non-breaded blackened chicken tenders. I most enjoy eating the spicy tenders this way, but the blackened tenders work beautifully in this combo as well. If you're not a fan of mashed potatoes, you can order a side of gravy instead. The gravy also works perfectly as a dipping sauce for your tenders (and biscuits).
Order extra biscuits and make mini sandwiches
Popeyes has no breakfast menu which is a tragedy, really. After all, can you imagine how good the chain's chicken biscuits would be? Actually, you don't have to imagine, because you can DIY your own chicken tender sandwiches. Simply order a few extra biscuits on the side of your meal, then open them and place your tenders inside. Top with whatever sauce you please, or order mashed potatoes as a side and use them as a spread on your sandwich.
If you want to enjoy your tenders both in biscuit sandwich form and as dipping tenders, there's no need to order extra biscuits. Just use the one that comes with your chicken tender meal. You can also extend your biscuit sandwich enjoyment by making two open-faced biscuit sandwiches.
Shake them up in sauce for a fully coated experience
We've come back to the topic of dipping sauces. We love them, we order them aplenty. But sometimes we tire of dipping. Sometimes you just want a tender that comes fully sauced. In 2025, the chicken chain introduced sauced tenders and wings. However, sauced tenders are currently not a mainstay on the Popeyes menu. But that doesn't mean you can't DIY your own saucy tenders.
All you need is your order of tenders, sauces of your choosing, and an extra box for shaking up your chicken. You can use your original box, but it could be tricky to execute with fries or your biscuit still inside (of course, saucy fries aren't bad either, so give it a go if you don't mind your chicken and fries co-mingling). Simply add tenders to your box, pour in your sauce of choice, close the box, and toss until coated.
You can go for sauce mainstays, such as Buffalo or barbecue, or you can get a little adventurous. I like using blackened ranch or Sweet Heat sauce for this hack. If you want, you can also double up your flavors by using more than one condiment. Ask for additional boxes if you want multiple flavors separately, or use two sauces at the same time for a layered taste.
Make a saucy chicken tender and mac and cheese bowl
This sauced chicken tender macaroni and cheese Popeyes hack went viral way back in 2023. But hey, it's still tasty. If you haven't gotten around to ordering it but love both the chain's tenders and mac and cheese, go ahead and give it a go.
Simply order chicken tenders (the hack originally called for nuggets, but it seems that the chain has since phased them out) along with a pack of Sweet Heat sauce, a pack of blackened ranch, an order of macaroni and cheese, and an extra box. Cut your tenders into small pieces, then add them to your extra box. Cover in your Sweet Heat sauce, close the box and shake until completely covered. Then, add the sliced tenders on top of your mac and cheese and drizzle ranch on top.
You can also venture out and use a different combo of sauces for this hack. For example, using Buffalo sauce as your tender sauce and ranch as the drizzle would make for a delicious Buffalo chicken mac and cheese bowl.
Make a Popeyes-style poutine
If you're lucky enough to live in Canada, the concept of poutine at Popeyes isn't wholly unfamiliar, as the chain serves the dish at its north-of-the-border locations. And why not? The combination of Cajun gravy, cheese curds, and crispy fries is a no-brainer, and a wonderful blend of Southern and Canadian cuisines (plus, Cajun culture actually has roots in Canada, so this dish is kind of a full circle moment). Unfortunately, U.S. Popeyes locations don't sell poutine. This is sad, of course, but don't go looking for your passport just yet. You can absolutely make this dish all on your own.
To assemble your own Popeyes poutine, order a large fry, a three piece tender, a side of gravy, and an order of fried cheese bites. Cut up your tenders, then pour your gravy over your boxed fries. Finally, add the cut-up tenders and melty cheese bites (in lieu of curds) and enjoy. While this isn't a one-to-one replica of the Canadian version, it's still really delicious. Plus, the addition of tenders and fried cheese bites really puts it over the top.