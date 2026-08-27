What's New At Aldi In September 2026: 17 Finds To Grab This Month

Aldi is a great place to shop for affordable groceries; on average, it's actually the lowest-priced grocery store in the United States. But it doesn't always carry the same items. The German-based retailer constantly launches new products, and to welcome in the fall season, the grocery chain is dropping plenty of hearty, cozy foods.

From frozen dinners to sweet fall treats, Aldi is jumping on autumnal flavors. Pumpkin, salted caramel, and butternut squash are just a few flavor elements you'll find throughout the list. But Aldi hasn't completely steered away from warm weather; it is also introducing a handful of frozen, late-summer sweet options, too.

If you're someone who likes to celebrate Oktoberfest, Aldi sees you. Its German-inspired line, Deutsche Kuche, is also back with a few different German-style favorites for this year's Oktoberfest celebration. All of these items will be available on a few select dates between September 2 and September 30.