What's New At Aldi In September 2026: 17 Finds To Grab This Month
Aldi is a great place to shop for affordable groceries; on average, it's actually the lowest-priced grocery store in the United States. But it doesn't always carry the same items. The German-based retailer constantly launches new products, and to welcome in the fall season, the grocery chain is dropping plenty of hearty, cozy foods.
From frozen dinners to sweet fall treats, Aldi is jumping on autumnal flavors. Pumpkin, salted caramel, and butternut squash are just a few flavor elements you'll find throughout the list. But Aldi hasn't completely steered away from warm weather; it is also introducing a handful of frozen, late-summer sweet options, too.
If you're someone who likes to celebrate Oktoberfest, Aldi sees you. Its German-inspired line, Deutsche Kuche, is also back with a few different German-style favorites for this year's Oktoberfest celebration. All of these items will be available on a few select dates between September 2 and September 30.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
These pumpkin sandwich cookies have launched seasonally in past years, and they're back again. Reviews suggest they have a good pumpkin flavor and are thick and fluffy, plus the 12-cookie package is a pretty good size.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies are available starting September 2 for $4.99 per package.
Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix
Here's another seasonal fan favorite that's making a return. According to some customers online, this quick bread mix comes together easily, has a great pumpkin flavor, and bakes in an hour or less. Plus, it fills the kitchen with a nice scent as it bakes.
Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix is available starting September 2 for $2.49.
Berryhill Spread: Salted Caramel or Pumpkin Maple
Whether you're a fan of rich salted caramel or the warmth of pumpkin maple, Aldi's Berryhill Spreads have you covered. You can easily enjoy them alongside a warm brownie, a scoop of ice cream, or even just over a piece of toast.
Both of these spreads are available starting September 2 and cost $2.99 each.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is good any time of year, but this fall version at Aldi will have you craving comfort food. The rich, creamy cheese sauce combines cheddar, butternut squash, and pumpkin for those warm fall flavors all in one.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese is available on September 2 and costs $2.99.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Feta or Beet Root Goat Cheese Flatbreads
These flatbreads are fall-forward with warm flavors like pumpkin and beetroot with goat cheese. Their warm flavor profiles make either one perfect for this time of year, and reviews suggest both the beetroot and pumpkin versions are worth buying.
The Specially Selected Pumpkin Feta or Beet Root Goat Cheese Flatbreads drop on September 2 and cost $3.99.
Season's Choice Corn Ribs: Plain or Chili Lime
If you love corn, then you'll want to grab a bag of these frozen corn ribs. They come in either Plain or Chili Lime, so you can season the Plain ones yourself with a little salt and pepper or enjoy a hint of spicy-meets-tart flavor with the Chili Lime version.
These corn ribs will hit shelves on September 9, and each package costs $3.99.
Aldi Truffle Arancini or Goat Cheese Bites
If it's mini and it's breaded, then most people will love it. These Aldi bites come in two styles: Truffle Arancini or Goat Cheese. They're crispy, frozen snacks loaded with warm, comfort-food flavors.
Both the Truffle Arancini and Goat Cheese versions are available starting September 9 and cost $3.79 per box.
Sundae Shopper Freeze Pops: Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry
Just because it's fall doesn't mean you can't still enjoy frozen treats. Aldi is dropping two new fun ice pop flavors that resemble those nostalgic push-pop-style confections in the cardboard containers.
Both the Red Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors are available on September 9 for $2.99 per box.
Priano Maple, Bacon & Ricotta Tortelloni
This might be one of the most compelling fall flavor combinations. These tortelloni are sweet from maple syrup, savory from bacon, and richly cheesy from ricotta, all folded into delicate, tender pasta. Plus, the filled noodles take just three minutes to cook to al dente.
Priano Maple, Bacon & Ricotta Tortelloni is available on September 16 for $4.29.
Deutsche Kuche Pork Schnitzel
Whether you prefer pork, beef, or chicken schnitzel, Aldi carries a good number of German products, and its German brand Deutsche Küche has all of your breaded meat needs for this year's Oktoberfest. The schnitzels come frozen and ready to cook, making your Oktoberfest-inspired dinner as easy as can be.
All three schnitzel varieties are available on September 23 and cost $9.99 each.
Deutsche Kuche Pumpernickel Bread
Dark and malty, pumpernickel is one of those breads that somehow feels more appropriate in the fall. It's perfect for an Oktoberfest dinner or for making your favorite cold-cut sandwich.
Aldi's German brand Deutsche Küche is releasing its pumpernickel bread on September 23 for $2.69.
Deutsche Kuche Doppelino Cookies
Deutsche Küche is dropping a few different types of doppelino cookies for fall. These sweet biscuit sandwich cookies will be available in Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Speculoos (a warm, spiced caramel flavor) just in time for autumn. Dip them in hot chocolate or coffee, or enjoy them alongside a scoop of ice cream.
All three flavors of Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies will be available on September 23 for $3.99 per package.
Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos: Queso or Chicken
Why make a whole plate of nachos when you can just stuff tortillas with your favorite nacho fixings? These frozen, breaded, and stuffed nachos are loaded with either cheese or a chicken-and-cheese combination, giving you that classic zesty yet rich nacho flavor without the mess.
Casa Mamita's stuffed nachos are available on September 23 for $4.29 per box.
Mama Cozzi's High Protein Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Protein is big business these days, and Mama Cozzi is bringing a high-protein pizza to Aldi's freezer section. The pizza has a cauliflower crust and is topped with pepperoni and sausage. Plus, the pepperoni is infused with jalapeño for a hint of heat.
Grab Mama Cozzi's High Protein Cauliflower Crust Pizza starting September 23 for $8.29.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese
Halloween and autumn go hand in hand, and for a fun fall twist, Aldi is selling Emporium Selection cheese in fun Halloween styles: Scary Pumpkin Spice, Death By Garlic, Freaky Franken, and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar. The packaging also has a Halloween theme, with vampires, pumpkins, and bats.
The Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses are available on September 30 for $4.29 per package.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
This crunchy Clancy's snack is essentially a Halloween-inspired take on potato chips, with the individual crisps shaped like ghosts and bats. It's a fun way to bring a little Halloween to an after-school snack for the kids or to use as dippers at your Halloween party.
The Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snacks launch September 30 for $2.39.
Barissimo Dessert Drizzle: Blueberry, Strawberry or Peach & Mango
These new dessert drizzles from Aldi's Barissimo brand will add plenty of fun to your next scoop of ice cream or soda fountain drink. With multiple flavors, you can pick up the complete collection and let people choose their favorite for a little fruity fun.
The Barissimo Dessert Drizzles are available on September 30 for $4.49 each.