Is A More Expensive Rice Cooker Worth It?

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When you're shopping for rice cookers, you'll notice that you have a wide range of options, and it can be tough to decide how much you need to spend to find the perfect one for your kitchen. While the old adage that you get what you pay for certainly rings true when it comes to most kitchen appliances, it makes sense to question whether you actually need a super-pricey rice cooker. In most cases, you'll be just fine going with the less expensive option — it just depends on what you want out of your rice cooker.

Whether you shell out a ton of money for a high-end rice cooker or you stick with a cheaper option, the science behind how your rice cooker works is generally the same – sensors in the machine determine how long your rice should cook. Some pricier rice cookers use more sophisticated technology to control temperature and cooking time. That added control can help the rice cook more evenly and avoid the kind of crunchy rice bits you might find at the bottom of a less expensive machine after it completes a cooking cycle. That said, it doesn't necessarily make sense to pay hundreds of dollars for a top-of-the-line rice cooker when a cheaper version can still do a perfectly good job of cooking rice. That doesn't mean the expensive version is always the wrong choice — let's take a look at a few times when it might actually make sense to spring for a more expensive rice cooker.