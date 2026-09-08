Use This Type Of Mustard For A Top-Tier Shrimp Marinade

Have a look and a taste of your honey mustard dressing to determine what else might make it an even better shrimp bath. It's unlikely to need any extra sugar, but a little acid like lime juice will liven it up a bit. It might already be seasoned, too, but a few extra shakes of black pepper never hurt. Some cayenne pepper can add any further heat you seek. And fresh herbs like cilantro will make the whole thing seem a little more homemade. Once that's all combined in something like a resealable plastic bag, then it can go the shrimp. Just not for too long.

Shrimp are dainty, and obviously different than something like a steak, which typically can handle a longer and more aggressive marinade. Shrimp, instead, can soak up some nice flavor in as little as 15 minutes, when covered with the mixture in the refrigerator. And you really do not want to exceed about an hour, after which the shrimp are likely to lose their firm but yielding texture, and end up rubbery. Once your buzzer rings, you can continue on with a lot of the shrimp recipes you already love, and finish them on the stovetop, under the broiler, or wherever you prefer to cook your seafood in just a few more minutes.